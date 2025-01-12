Kanchanaburi student faints after cannabis use at school event

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A 15 year old student from Dan Makham Tia district in Kanchanaburi province became unconscious after allegedly smoking cannabis at school. The provincial governor has ordered an investigation into the incident, which was initially reported by the local news page Kan News Agency, alleging that a senior student coerced a junior student into using cannabis during a National Children’s Day event.

When officials arrived at the student’s home, they met with the boy and his guardians to gather more information. The student, who recently transferred from Chumphon province to a local school in Dan Makham Tia district in the second term of his second year of secondary school, recounted the events of January 10.

He explained that he and two friends from a lower grade decided to purchase cannabis from a local vendor without any coercion. Despite never having smoked before, the student admitted to using cannabis three times.

After returning to school, the student experienced dizziness and fainted. Teachers and fellow students quickly intervened, and emergency services transported him to Dan Makham Tia Hospital, where he stayed overnight before being discharged. A teacher accompanying the investigation shared that the school generally monitors student attendance closely and restricts exit and entry without permission.

However, during the National Children’s Day event, the increased number of attendees, including parents, allowed easier access to and from the school, resulting in the incident.

Following the event, school officials contacted the student’s guardians to inform them of his behaviour. The school has since recorded the incident and deducted behaviour points, reported KhaoSod.

They plan to implement stricter preventative measures, including daily random urine tests and bag checks upon entry. Meanwhile, the police investigation unit of Dan Makham Tia will continue their investigation to identify and apprehend the cannabis supplier for legal action.

