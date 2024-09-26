Sticky situation: Glue-sniffing drifter wreaks havoc in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A glue-sniffing drifter caused a chaotic scene for stunned residents of Soi Nern Plub Wan in Pattaya on Tuesday, September 24.

The man, identified as 44 year old Prasit, was detained by locals after his erratic behaviour spiralled into what witnesses described as a full-blown hallucination.

“He was talking nonsense, claiming ghosts were ordering him around,” said one resident. “He believed they were preparing him for a new life.”

When apprehended, Prasit appeared disoriented and was clutching two cans of glue, which he oddly insisted were “sacred honey.” Despite his delusions, he adamantly denied stealing anything, although locals had their doubts.

Prasit’s unsettling behaviour wasn’t an isolated incident. Residents pointed out that he had been previously suspected of stealing metal pipes, electrical wires, and tools from an abandoned building. Earlier that day, Prasit had been spotted lurking in tall grass, prompting suspicions that he was plotting another theft, leading to his swift detention.

While police found no illegal drugs in his system, they confirmed Prasit showed clear signs of glue solvent abuse and possible mental health issues, said an officer at the scene.

“His hallucinations were likely induced by the inhalants.”

Despite the incident, the alleged victims of Prasit’s past thefts chose not to press charges. Instead, police arranged for him to receive medical treatment and rehabilitation, reported Pattaya Mail.

