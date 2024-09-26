Sticky situation: Glue-sniffing drifter wreaks havoc in Pattaya

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:40, 26 September 2024| Updated: 17:44, 26 September 2024
137 1 minute read
Sticky situation: Glue-sniffing drifter wreaks havoc in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A glue-sniffing drifter caused a chaotic scene for stunned residents of Soi Nern Plub Wan in Pattaya on Tuesday, September 24.

The man, identified as 44 year old Prasit, was detained by locals after his erratic behaviour spiralled into what witnesses described as a full-blown hallucination.

Advertisements

“He was talking nonsense, claiming ghosts were ordering him around,” said one resident. “He believed they were preparing him for a new life.”

When apprehended, Prasit appeared disoriented and was clutching two cans of glue, which he oddly insisted were “sacred honey.” Despite his delusions, he adamantly denied stealing anything, although locals had their doubts.

Related news

Prasit’s unsettling behaviour wasn’t an isolated incident. Residents pointed out that he had been previously suspected of stealing metal pipes, electrical wires, and tools from an abandoned building. Earlier that day, Prasit had been spotted lurking in tall grass, prompting suspicions that he was plotting another theft, leading to his swift detention.

While police found no illegal drugs in his system, they confirmed Prasit showed clear signs of glue solvent abuse and possible mental health issues, said an officer at the scene.

“His hallucinations were likely induced by the inhalants.”

Advertisements

Despite the incident, the alleged victims of Prasit’s past thefts chose not to press charges. Instead, police arranged for him to receive medical treatment and rehabilitation, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, a man from Nong Khai, under the influence of 17 methamphetamine (meth) pills and sleep-deprived for two days, caused a disturbance with a pair of scissors at the Provincial Police Headquarters in Udon Thani.

Satawat Sawasdee, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, received a report of a man behaving erratically and wielding sharp scissors in front of the Provincial Police Headquarters in Udon Thani on August 26, at around 2.50pm.

In other news, a middle-aged man, angry and intoxicated, attacked a security guard at Phu Khiao Chaloem Phra Kiat Hospital in Chaiyaphum, leading to a dramatic confrontation involving a knife. Police quickly apprehended the suspect and charged him with multiple offences.

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand’s top hotels get the Michelin treatment

Thailand’s top hotels get the Michelin treatment

Published: 17:23, 26 September 2024
Chinese man calls Thai women prostitutes sparking online outrage

Chinese man calls Thai women prostitutes sparking online outrage

Published: 17:14, 26 September 2024
Chiang Mai woman’s flood photo goes viral after 19 years

Chiang Mai woman’s flood photo goes viral after 19 years

Published: 17:08, 26 September 2024
Japan urged to boost Thai investments, focus on semiconductors

Japan urged to boost Thai investments, focus on semiconductors

Published: 17:03, 26 September 2024