Residents demand mayor fix Pattaya’s crumbling dirt road

Fed-up locals in East Pattaya are demanding action as a deteriorating dirt road behind Maryvit School left them stranded in the rainy season.

The road, which serves as the main access route for 20 households in Moo 8, Nong Pla Lai, turns into a mudslide during heavy rains, prompting residents to call for an upgrade to a concrete road with proper drainage.

Frustrated locals gathered yesterday, September 25, to present land deeds clarifying public boundaries to city officials, hoping to strengthen their plea for much-needed improvements. They’ve had enough of the endless cycle of dust in the dry season and impassable conditions in the wet.

Residents have taken their concerns straight to Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, using the Direct Line to the Pattaya Mayor Facebook page to air their grievances. The mayor swiftly responded, sending officials to inspect the area. He acknowledged the growing frustration.

“If the area is confirmed as public land, Pattaya City will allocate a budget to construct a reinforced concrete road with proper drainage.”

This project, part of the mayor’s broader Better Pattaya programme, aims to improve infrastructure across the city. The mayor also noted that street lighting issues in the same area had already been addressed, showing the city’s commitment to enhancing local living conditions, reported Pattaya Mail.

Local Somkid Kolanit expressed his gratitude for the mayor’s quick action.

“We’re choking on dust in the dry season, and during the rainy season, the road is just a mess of water and potholes.”

