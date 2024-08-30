Disabled woman’s fifth suicide attempt ends in tragedy in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A 39 year old Thai woman who resided at Baan Lipon complex in Si Sunthon village, Phuket was found dead at around 5.30am today.

Police today, August 30, found the lifeless body of Sunanta Na Pattalung, leaning against the steel sliding shutters outside her home.

Dressed in a blue tank top and shorts, Sunanta had tragically hanged herself using a nylon rope tied to the shutters. Her right arm, severed in a horrific accident involving a 10-wheeled truck, was wrapped in gauze.

Sunantas husband, 58 year old Kittathorn Niyompong, revealed the devastating struggles his wife faced following the accident that left her disabled.

“She was never the same after losing her arm. The emotional pain was unbearable.”

The couple’s financial struggles, particularly the burden of providing for their child’s education, weighed heavily on Sunanta.

According to Kittathorn, this wasn’t the first time his wife had tried to end her life.

“She tried four times before, and each time I was able to save her. But this time, I couldn’t stop her.”

After going to bed the night before, Kittathorn woke to find his wife missing. His worst fears were realised when he discovered her body outside their home.

Sunanta’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as required before her remains could be released to her family for religious rites, reported Phuket News.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

