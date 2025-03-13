Police reopen British teacher’s chilling murder case from 2012

West Yorkshire Police detectives are once again on the hunt for clues connected to the brutal murder of a British teacher in Thailand 12 years after the chilling attack that ultimately claimed his life.

Adam Pickles, a former head of English at the Regents International School in Pattaya, tragically died in West Yorkshire in January 2021. His demise followed a savage road rage assault in May 2012, where he was bludgeoned with an iron bar, leaving him with catastrophic brain injuries.

After a spirited fundraising campaign, the 48 year old teacher was repatriated to the UK, where he required round-the-clock care.

In 2015, a wild twist saw Sean Tinsley from Wolverhampton receive a six-year sentence for assault—an initial attempted murder charge was reduced following an appeal that overturned a not guilty verdict. Tinsley was also fined 6.2 million Thai baht (£114,000).

West Yorkshire Police have launched a fresh probe into the case, urging anyone with knowledge of the grim assault to come forward, particularly those who might have been in Thailand at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck stressed the critical need for information, especially if anyone knows someone who might have confessed to the despicable deed.

Roebuck highlighted the severity of the British teacher’s injuries and issued a heartfelt plea for public assistance, underscoring the family’s steadfast pursuit of justice and his commitment to supporting their cause, The BBC reported.

Pickles’ mother, Adele, from Thorner, near Leeds, said at the time that “justice had been served”.

“We’ve never felt vengeance or hatred; we’ve never felt these kind of feelings.

“We wanted to be able to tell Adam that we did everything we possibly could to get that verdict for him and for the sake of his son, Benjamin, so we can say, yes, this happened, but we got justice for him.”

Reports can be made to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or through West Yorkshire Police’s live chat. Crimestoppers also provides an anonymous tip line at 0800 555 111 or online.

Catch the recent BBC Crimewatch Live appeal on this heart-wrenching case, available on BBC iPlayer for the next 30 days. A 2017 video also remains online, urging support for the beloved teacher, Adam Pickles.