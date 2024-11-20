British teacher’s tale takes a ‘Krabi’ turn after leg loss in crash

Picture of Andy Davis courtesy of the Davis family

A British teacher is at the centre of a heartbreaking tale after he lost a leg in a dreadful accident in Thailand.

Andy Davis, a much-loved local lad from Walton in Stone, Staffordshire, is fighting for his life after a catastrophic road smash on a serene island near Krabi on November 8.

Advertisements

The 33 year old, who has dedicated his life to setting up teaching gigs for British teachers keen to spread the English language abroad, is now facing a gruelling battle for recovery after a horrific crash.

Davis’ selfless work has touched countless lives but it’s his own life that hangs in the balance now. With injuries so severe his leg had to be amputated immediately, the Brit’s situation is dire. To add to his woes, he’s grappling with a shattered pelvis, an infection, and a torn bladder, leaving him in urgent need of several major surgeries.

Rallying to Davis’ aid, his family have kicked off a heartfelt donation appeal. They need to gather a whopping £25,000 (1.1 million baht), and so far, the outpouring of generosity has amassed £11,500 (506,000 baht).

The funds are crucial for life-saving surgeries and to transfer the injured British man from a small hospital in Krabi to a more equipped facility in Bangkok. His family stress that without this move, his chances of survival dwindle, as he battles multiple infections that could lead to even more amputations.

Life-saving

Advertisements

On their GoFundMe page, his family made a plea for help, reported the Shropshire Star.

“These surgeries will be life-saving. For Andy, this transfer is urgent. It’s just the beginning of the daunting medical bills we’re facing, aiming to stabilise him before planning his journey back home. Your support could ensure Andy comes home safely.”

Andy’s lifelong friend, Mike Pugh, shares just how dire the situation is. Describing his mate of 20 years as “incredibly laid back” and “a genuinely nice guy,” Pugh highlights Davis’ inability to sort insurance or healthcare, as he drifts in and out of consciousness.

Pugh believes the support flooding in is a testament to his friend’s character, with donations pouring from across the globe, proving the immense impact he made as he taught in Thailand, Peru, Mexico, and Ecuador since 2016.

For those touched by Davis’ story, donations can be made at gofund.me/f7fb938b. It’s a race against time to bring the injured Brit back to the UK, and every bit of assistance counts.