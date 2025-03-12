Drug-fuelled taxi rage: Man arrested with gun and meth in Phuket

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
50 1 minute read
Drug-fuelled taxi rage: Man arrested with gun and meth in Phuket
Photo courtesy of Karon Police via The Phuket News

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a taxi driver with a pen gun near Mae Somchit Kata Fresh Market, only for police to discover he was also carrying crystal meth.

The dramatic incident unfolded at 6pm on Monday, March 10, when Wichit Police received a report of a man menacing a taxi driver with a concealed weapon on Kata Road. Acting swiftly, officers intercepted a white Mazda2 at a red light near the market, stopping the suspect, later identified as Kittikorn “Toey” Chanmath.

Police ordered Kittikorn to exit the vehicle and conducted a search of his person and car. Inside his left shorts pocket, officers found a pen gun loaded with a .22-calibre bullet. Further inspection revealed a plastic bag containing crystal meth (Ice).

Kittikorn was immediately taken into custody and transferred to Karon Police Station for further questioning. A background check revealed that he had a prior drug-related conviction in 2018 at Thung Song Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Related Articles

Police later confirmed the seized substance was crystal meth, and a urine test detected traces of the drug in his system.

Kittikorn now faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a firearm in a public area without permission, and illegal possession of Category 1 narcotics.

However, the Karon Police report made no mention of the alleged threat to the taxi driver, raising questions about whether further charges could be added as the investigation unfolds.

Police continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident, with concerns growing over the increasing use of illicit firearms and drugs in street confrontations, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a Russian couple in Phuket allegedly refused to pay their taxi fare, sparking a heated confrontation with the Thai driver. After reaching their destination, the pair reportedly exited the vehicle and walked away without paying.

The driver chased them down, but they still refused to settle the bill. The Phuket Times shared images and a video of the dispute on March 5, captioning, “All the bad people gather in Phuket.”

In the footage, the Russian man is seen opening a car door for his girlfriend while the taxi driver shouts in frustration, demanding payment for the ride.

Latest Thailand News
Drug-fuelled taxi rage: Man arrested with gun and meth in Phuket Phuket News

Drug-fuelled taxi rage: Man arrested with gun and meth in Phuket

17 seconds ago
I&#8217;ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi Krabi News

I’ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi

8 minutes ago
Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown Pattaya News

Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown

14 minutes ago
Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video) Bangkok News

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

20 minutes ago
Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab Phuket News

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

25 minutes ago
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials Thailand News

Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

32 minutes ago
Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat Thailand News

Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

42 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good Crime News

Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good

46 minutes ago
Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help Thailand News

Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help

52 minutes ago
Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon Road deaths

Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon

1 hour ago
Rent, steal, sell: Couple busted in Pattaya car theft scam Pattaya News

Rent, steal, sell: Couple busted in Pattaya car theft scam

1 hour ago
Serial dater or serial hater? Thai man denies assaulting woman Crime News

Serial dater or serial hater? Thai man denies assaulting woman

1 hour ago
Police seize 520 kilogrammes of crystal meth in freezer bust Crime News

Police seize 520 kilogrammes of crystal meth in freezer bust

1 hour ago
Opposition urged to revise censure motion excluding Thaksin Bangkok News

Opposition urged to revise censure motion excluding Thaksin

2 hours ago
Man shot dead at home in Phatthalung after electricity cut Crime News

Man shot dead at home in Phatthalung after electricity cut

2 hours ago
Jomtien Beach revamp nears completion, flooding fix underway Pattaya News

Jomtien Beach revamp nears completion, flooding fix underway

2 hours ago
Police allegedly involved in murder plot for 14 million baht payout Thailand News

Police allegedly involved in murder plot for 14 million baht payout

2 hours ago
Chon Buri woman found dead, police investigate suspicious circumstances Thailand News

Chon Buri woman found dead, police investigate suspicious circumstances

2 hours ago
Thai casino plans put on ice as Cabinet refuses to roll the dice Bangkok News

Thai casino plans put on ice as Cabinet refuses to roll the dice

3 hours ago
Tragic karaoke bar shooting in Phatthalung leaves woman dead Crime News

Tragic karaoke bar shooting in Phatthalung leaves woman dead

3 hours ago
Lottery hiss-teria in Songkhla as king cobra slithers into family car Thailand News

Lottery hiss-teria in Songkhla as king cobra slithers into family car

3 hours ago
Lucky numbers frenzy as lottery tickets sell out near Khamchanod Thailand News

Lucky numbers frenzy as lottery tickets sell out near Khamchanod

3 hours ago
Heartbroken Thai woman directs men from dating app to neighbour&#8217;s homes Bangkok News

Heartbroken Thai woman directs men from dating app to neighbour’s homes

3 hours ago
Puff and cuff: Pattaya Teen’s e-cigarette hustle goes up in smoke Pattaya News

Puff and cuff: Pattaya Teen’s e-cigarette hustle goes up in smoke

3 hours ago
Wake-up call: Snoozing Thai driver startled by cop&#8217;s ‘wife’ threat Thailand News

Wake-up call: Snoozing Thai driver startled by cop’s ‘wife’ threat

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
50 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

20 minutes ago
Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

25 minutes ago
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

32 minutes ago
Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

42 minutes ago