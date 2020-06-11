Samut Prakhan janitor arrested for alleged rape of daughters | The Thaiger

Crime
Samut Prakhan janitor arrested for alleged rape of daughters
Police in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, have arrested a 42 year old school janitor for allegedly raping his 2 teenage daughters over a period of more than 2 years. Officers arrested the man yesterday after a complaint from movie star and women’s rights activist Panadda Wongphudee, who went to police after her women’s rights foundation assisted the girls, aged 14 and 15.
She had sought to find them after hearing accusations against the father by people concerned for the girls’ welfare. According to Panadda, the father threatened to kill the girls if they told anyone about the alleged rapes. She told reporters that before filing the police complaint she took the girls to a state welfare home for their safety.
She says the father works as a janitor at an international school and the girls had lived with him after he broke up with their mother and remarried. He also has a one year old girl with his new wife, whom police allege he has also molested.
Police allege the rapes had been going on for a period of 2 years.
Source: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Nonthaburi “nurse” reported to police
A woman in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, has landed herself in hot water over a bit of cosplay: the Nurses Association of Thailand is seeking legal prosecution after she claimed to be a graduate of Borommarajonani College of Nursing and dressed as a nurse for a pre-wedding photoshoot with a police officer.
After the photos were posted online, a number of nurses noticed that she isn’t a nurse and told her she shouldn’t have made such a claim. She reportedly attacked them viciously and even threatened to sue them.
Netizens then investigated her social media pages and learned that she used to cosplay in a nurse uniform while performing a dance at her home, and she had passed ninth grade but had never attended a nursing institution.
The public relations head of the Nurses Association announced that “in order to preserve the dignity” of 220,000 nurses across the country, the association reported the case to Muang Nonthaburi Police Station.
The woman is accused of violating Section 27 of the Medical Profession Act by claiming to be medical personnel, and committing fraud by using the uniform of a professional nurse and midwife.
No mention of the cosplay photos like the one below.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Students at Bangkok university can choose uniform based on gender identity
After years of debate on school uniforms, transgender students at Thammasat University can now dress uniforms according to their gender identity. Along with the with uniform rule, the Bangkok university says all staff need to treat transgender students equally. Staff who discriminate or insult transgender students will be disciplined.
The school’s uniforms have long been debated. Back in 2013, Saran “Aum Neko” Chuichai, a transgender woman and Thammasat student, started a controversial anti-uniform campaign. She made raunchy posters with those in the school’s uniforms with messages like “is sex better in uniform?”
“Thammasat is a university of democracy, then why are we forced to wear a uniform when clothing doesn’t determine eduction,” Chuichai told Coconuts Bangkok in a 2013 interview.
While the school only requires students to wear the uniforms for certain occasions, such as ceremonies and exams, the many students are against the idea of uniforms altogether. The Bangkok Post says the university is known for its liberal and laissez-faire attitudes towards many social issues, including uniforms. Last year, students called for the university to abolish the uniforms altogether.
Chulalongkorn University also changed regulations last year to allow transgender students to dress according to their gender identity.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post | Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok schools to cut class sizes
Bangkok schools will need to shrink classes down to 20 students per class with a maximum of 400 students per day to ensure social distancing and prevent the return of the coronavirus.
There are 437 schools under supervision from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, or BMA. Schools with more than 400 students will need to split students into two groups or more, and alternate days that they go to school to make sure no more than 400 students are on school grounds.
Large schools with more than 800 students will only allow kindergarten and elementary level students to attend school. The BMA is still trying to figure out what to do about students in higher levels, possibly resorting to online learning.
Strict hygiene measures will also be required at the schools, with frequent cleaning. A BMA spokesperson told the Bangkok Post air conditioning will be switched off as well (lucky it’s the wet season!).
At this stage there has been no further announcement about possible roll out for public schools outside of Bangkok. Public schools are poised to return from July 1 under strict guidelines.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand
Thai medic blasts World Health Organisation for face mask U-turn
Covid restrictions ignored in Hong Kong as hundreds of protesters take to the streets
Footage found of Ukrainian in suspected murder investigation
Husband, wife arrested after gold shop heist in southern Thailand
Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Samut Prakhan janitor arrested for alleged rape of daughters
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 10
Activists want investigation into government’s plans to “spy” on people
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours
Nonthaburi “nurse” reported to police
Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok for 2020
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Electricity discount has been switched off
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Business3 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
- Business3 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Thailand2 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Environment4 days ago
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east