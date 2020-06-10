Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 10
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Struggling national flag carrier Thai Airways is petitioning 3 countries to try and avoid their planes being seized by creditors.
The cabinet was informed about the filing of debt rehabilitation requests in foreign countries by Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who chairs the committee tasked with coordinating a solution to the airline’s problems.
The airline has petitioned courts in Switzerland, Germany and Japan, and submitted a similar request in the US, where creditors are based. The petitions, if approved, will protect the company against its aircraft being impounded overseas when the airline takes to the international skies, in August.
A ban on international flights remains in force until at least the end of June, and Thai have announced their schedule, if everything goes to plan, for flights resuming in August.
Activist asks why the government wants public mobile phone data
The Thai Constitution Protection Association is asking why the government plans to ask phone operators for details of the public phone usage.
Officials are claiming it would only be used to prevent any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus.
But the association plans to file a petition with the National Human Rights Commission today, calling for the Ministry of Defence and the Disease Control Department to be investigated. He says the government’s actions are a violation of citizens’ freedoms, rights and human dignity, which are protected under the Thai Constitution.
Meanwhile, the MoD says it was only looking into the possibility of using the data to maintain the seemingly successful suppression of Covid-19.
More masks, more problems: Covid waste pollutes oceans
Disposable face masks and plastic gloves are ending up in the oceans around the world. The new pollution enemy is being called “Covid waste.”
Conservationists and non-profits in Europe and Asia worry that the items used to protect those on land from the coronavirus are now threatening life underwater.
The Opération Mer Propre, posted a video on Facebook showing the Covid trash, mostly face masks and plastic gloves strewn around the ocean floor. They warn that the number of masks in the Mediterranean could be potentially be more than the number of jellyfish.
OceansAsia in Hong Kong also reports a surge of face masks washing up onto shore. They say masks even showed up on the beaches on Hong Kong’s uninhabited islands with one 100 metre beach… “in the middle of nowhere” had 70 masks wash up on shore.
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
3 students were sent to a Bangkok police station yesterday after tying big white bows to the gate of the Democracy Monument on Rattanakosin Island.
The students called on the Thailand and Cambodia governments to address the abduction of an exiled Thai political activist.
The students were charged for violating the Road Traffic Act by tying the bows. There were hundreds of other white bows appearing around the capital yesterday.
Meanwhile many celebrities are taking to social media to protest the alleged abduction. Model and beauty queen Maria Lynn Ehren spoke up about the missing man who went missing in Phnom Penh last Thursday. She wrote that Thailand has been “ruled through fear” for as long as she can remember.
On Monday, around 30 activists gathered outside the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok, calling on the Cambodian government to help find the missing activist. They were met by an embassy representative who assured them that their message would be passed on to Cambodian PM Hun Sen.
The Cambodian police announced yesterday that they will investigate the 37 year old’s disappearance.
Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew
Thailand’s deputy army chief is proposing to lift the 11pm-3am curfew for a 15 day trial period.
He didn’t give any specific trial date and spoke in advance of meetings to discuss the anticipated Phase 4 of lifting of restrictions. He stressed that the trial period would be used to see how the situation progressed and monitor the overall state of affairs.
A ban on gatherings, including political gatherings, was also proposed to be removed.
He also mentioned that decisions on the emergency decree overall will take place next week. At this stage it is due to be lifted at the end of June although there have been murmurings that it may be extended again.
Politics
Activists want investigation into government’s plans to “spy” on people
The Ministry of Defence and the Disease Control Department have demanded phone usage data from service providers, and political activist Srisuwan Janya (aka. “Thailand’s complainer-in-chief,”) is lodging a petition with the National Human Rights Commission seeking an investigation. The secretary-general of the Thai Constitution Protection Association says he found the conduct of the MoD and DCD to be a breach of the “rights, liberties and human dignity of the people,” as enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution.
Srisuwan says the demand could also violate the Privacy of Information Protection Act, dismissing claims by the MoD that it’s in the process of gathering opinions from all stakeholders about the means to contain the spread of Covid-19, and has not received information about phone usage. He also questions the MoD’s claim that phone usage information can be used for containing the spread of the contagion.
The director of Policy and Planning at the MoD admits that the idea of taking phone usage information from service providers, to be used to track those infected with the virus, originated from the defence technical team, citing the case of the cluster of infections at the Lumphini boxing stadium.
“If the military had had the phone information of about 2,800 people who were at the stadium… it could have tracked them down and alerted them of the need for medical screening, rather than only 800 actually traced by the DCD.”
Representatives of 5 service providers were invited for discussions with defence officials, along with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, due to their regulatory role.
He insists that the MoD had good intentions and no ulterior motive or plan to use the information in a way that would violate people’s rights, and maintains that the ministry has not made use of the Thai Chana phone tracking program, which was initiated in mid-May.
Independent academic and writer Saranee Archavananthakul raised further questions, demanding to know why the MoD wants to get involved in tracking and monitoring people suspected of being infected.
She asks why the MoD, the NBTC and DCD did not publicly disclose details of the plan to exploit phone usage information.
Saranee says Thai people are unaware that the MoD is working on an app to track people without their knowledge, over and above the Thai Chana platform.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages
The director-general of Thailand’s labour department has met with Myanmar’s Ambassador Myo Myint Than to discuss how Thailand can manage the country’s migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The government wants Burmese migrant workers to stay in Thailand rather than return to their homeland during the crisis.
Suchart Phonchaiwisetkun explained that many workers have demanded to be allowed to continue working in Thailand, and letting them return to Myanmar would not only risk spreading the virus but also cost money to transport them. let alone the loss in income.
He told the ambassador that allowing them to stay in Thailand, “would alleviate Thai businesses’ worries of a labour shortage.”
“Myanmar officials agreed to the preliminary principles, and want relevant agencies in Thailand and Myanmar to meet in a video conference. The Thai government is ready to support and facilitate Myanmar labourers who want to be hired.”
Around 1,500 migrant workers per day are reportedly shuffling back across the border, as Thai businesses remain shut down amid the virus crisis.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Relief may be on the way for struggling restaurants, as they might be allowed to serve alcohol again when health officials further relax measures taken to stem the spread of Covid-19. No domestically transmitted cases have been now been detected for 16 days and public health officials say they’re gearing up for the next phase of reopening, and they may allow international schools to reopen and alcohol to be served again at restaurants and hotels.
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says pubs, bars, karaoke parlours, and sex massage parlours will remain closed, for now. Events like conferences, sports and concerts will be allowed so long as “safe social distancing” is practiced, as will health spas and saunas.
Amusement parks, theme parks, playgrounds and swimming pools will also be allowed but children’s ball pit play areas must remain closed.
No specific date was given for the fourth phase of lifting the limits placed on business activities; it could take place as soon as next week or as late as the beginning of July. Next month is also when the government is expected to allow celebration of the postponed Songkran holidays. No dates for that either at the moment.
Taweesilp says details about the fourth phase will be clarified Friday.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
