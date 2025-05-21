Thailand and Maldives seal health boost pact in Geneva

Deputy health minister affirms Thailand's commitment to transparent healthcare decision-making

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal42 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
51 1 minute read
Thailand and Maldives seal health boost pact in Geneva
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Thailand and the Maldives have sealed a landmark deal to boost public health collaboration, with bold plans to strengthen the Maldives’ primary healthcare and regulatory systems — all signed and sealed during a high-profile global summit in Switzerland.

The agreement was inked today, May 21, at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dej-is Khaothong, and the Maldives’ Minister of Health, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, joined forces to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a new era of regional health cooperation.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating health systems and sharing technical expertise for long-term impact,” said Dej-is, announcing the agreement from Geneva.

The MOU outlines a broad framework of cooperation designed to:

Related Articles

  • Strengthen the Maldives’ primary healthcare delivery

  • Enhance the regulatory capacity of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (FDA)

  • Boost training and development through health institutions and technical collaboration

  • Advance health policy research and system development

  • Promote digital health data exchange and secure sustainable funding for public health initiatives

Thailand and Maldives seal health boost pact in Geneva | News by Thaiger

Planned activities include exchanging regulations, experts, and data, hosting seminars and workshops, and providing technical support and training. A joint working committee will be established to monitor progress and drive implementation.

The initial agreement will last three years, with automatic renewal unless either party opts to terminate the partnership with a three-month written notice via diplomatic channels.

The Geneva visit wasn’t just about paperwork — Dej-is also joined a Ministerial Breakfast Meeting discussing the role of social participation in health policymaking. He reaffirmed Thailand’s political commitment to inclusive and transparent healthcare decision-making.

Thailand and Maldives seal health boost pact in Geneva | News by Thaiger

Beyond the Maldives partnership, the Thai deputy minister met with Saima Wazed, WHO’s Regional Director for South-East Asia, to explore cooperation in non-communicable disease prevention and disease surveillance along the Thailand–Myanmar border, reported The Nation.

He also held talks with Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary of India’s Department of Health & Family Welfare, to discuss future collaborations in traditional and alternative medicine, as well as universal health coverage.

This strategic alliance signals a growing trend of regional health diplomacy, with Thailand positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of healthcare across Asia.

Latest Thailand News
Nuns&#8217; beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations Thailand News

Nuns’ beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations

10 minutes ago
Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya

17 minutes ago
Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises Thailand News

Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises

42 minutes ago
Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket Phuket News

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket

56 minutes ago
Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash Thailand News

Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash

1 hour ago
Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops Thailand News

Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops

1 hour ago
Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi Crime News

Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees Thailand News

New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees

1 hour ago
Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six Crime News

Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar Pattaya News

Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar

2 hours ago
Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok Crime News

Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

2 hours ago
Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud Bangkok News

Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud

2 hours ago
Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room Koh Samui News

Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

2 hours ago
Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection Phuket News

Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection

2 hours ago
Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust Crime News

Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust

2 hours ago
Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok&#8217;s Wat Pho (video) Bangkok News

Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok’s Wat Pho (video)

3 hours ago
Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack Crime News

Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack

3 hours ago
Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos Bangkok News

Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos

3 hours ago
Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck Thailand News

Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck

3 hours ago
Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand Business News

Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist driving wrong way in Phuket kills woman Phuket News

Motorcyclist driving wrong way in Phuket kills woman

3 hours ago
MGM Resorts urges Thailand to adopt competitive casino tax rate Business News

MGM Resorts urges Thailand to adopt competitive casino tax rate

3 hours ago
Thai police intercept 100kg of crystal meth at border Northern Thailand News

Thai police intercept 100kg of crystal meth at border

4 hours ago
Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya Pattaya News

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province Thailand News

Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province

4 hours ago
HealthPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal42 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

MedPark Hospital&#8217;s campaign to encourages gastrointestinal cancer screening

MedPark Hospital’s campaign to encourages gastrointestinal cancer screening

2 weeks ago
Fourth anthrax case confirmed in northeast Thailand outbreak

Fourth anthrax case confirmed in northeast Thailand outbreak

2 weeks ago
Kok River contamination sparks fears in northern Thailand

Kok River contamination sparks fears in northern Thailand

2 weeks ago
Raw pork fever claims two lives in Thailand outbreak

Raw pork fever claims two lives in Thailand outbreak

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x