Thailand and Maldives seal health boost pact in Geneva

Thailand and the Maldives have sealed a landmark deal to boost public health collaboration, with bold plans to strengthen the Maldives’ primary healthcare and regulatory systems — all signed and sealed during a high-profile global summit in Switzerland.

The agreement was inked today, May 21, at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dej-is Khaothong, and the Maldives’ Minister of Health, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, joined forces to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a new era of regional health cooperation.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating health systems and sharing technical expertise for long-term impact,” said Dej-is, announcing the agreement from Geneva.

The MOU outlines a broad framework of cooperation designed to:

Strengthen the Maldives’ primary healthcare delivery

Enhance the regulatory capacity of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (FDA)

Boost training and development through health institutions and technical collaboration

Advance health policy research and system development

Promote digital health data exchange and secure sustainable funding for public health initiatives

Planned activities include exchanging regulations, experts, and data, hosting seminars and workshops, and providing technical support and training. A joint working committee will be established to monitor progress and drive implementation.

The initial agreement will last three years, with automatic renewal unless either party opts to terminate the partnership with a three-month written notice via diplomatic channels.

The Geneva visit wasn’t just about paperwork — Dej-is also joined a Ministerial Breakfast Meeting discussing the role of social participation in health policymaking. He reaffirmed Thailand’s political commitment to inclusive and transparent healthcare decision-making.

Beyond the Maldives partnership, the Thai deputy minister met with Saima Wazed, WHO’s Regional Director for South-East Asia, to explore cooperation in non-communicable disease prevention and disease surveillance along the Thailand–Myanmar border, reported The Nation.

He also held talks with Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary of India’s Department of Health & Family Welfare, to discuss future collaborations in traditional and alternative medicine, as well as universal health coverage.

This strategic alliance signals a growing trend of regional health diplomacy, with Thailand positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of healthcare across Asia.