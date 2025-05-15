Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi

Unexpected swarm sparks chaos in quiet neighbourhood

Bright Choomanee 4 hours ago Last Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi
A 54 year old motorcycle taxi driver in Nonthaburi found himself in a precarious situation when a swarm of bees repeatedly attacked him.

The incident occurred yesterday, May 14, in Mueang Thong Thani village, Pak Kret district. The man, named Sutin, resorted to covering himself with a mosquito net to ward off the bees while waiting for help.

At 5.30pm, a volunteer radio centre of the Poh Teck Tung Foundation received a distress call from Sutin. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services found him sitting on the pavement at the entrance of Soi 16, wrapped in a white nylon mosquito net.

Surrounding him were approximately 70 to 100 large bees. The rescue team, equipped with protective gear, used insecticide spray and sticks to disperse the bees before providing first aid to Sutin in their vehicle.

Sutin, who also works as a fruit orchard caretaker in the village, suffered multiple bee stings on his head, torso, back, abdomen, and both arms. The stings left large barbs embedded in his skin.

Despite the injuries, Sutin declined hospital treatment, claiming he had developed immunity due to previous stings and showed no signs of an allergic reaction.

Sutin explained that the bee attack started when he was collecting firewood from a shrine about 200 metres from his shelter. He disturbed a few bees while chopping wood for cooking, which escalated into an attack by a larger swarm when he lit the fire.

He managed to cover himself with a mosquito net and flee to the entrance of the alley, but the bees continued to pursue him despite his efforts to protect himself. Sutin believes the bees attacked him because he took wood from the shrine without permission, which he perceived as an omen.

A local, 65 year old Acharawan, alerted the rescue team after witnessing the incident. She said her house is about 500 metres from the scene, and she saw Sutin sitting on the roadside covered with a net and surrounded by bees.

Nearby shopkeepers confirmed that Sutin had been chased by bees since the afternoon, and two men who tried to assist him were also attacked, reported KhaoSod.

After the rescue team intervened, Sutin opted against going to the hospital, as he experienced no pain or fever, and the swelling from the stings began to subside. He decided to temporarily relocate, unsure if returning to his usual shelter would provoke another attack from the bees.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

