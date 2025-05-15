Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

Police are searching for a military conscript who stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the neck at her workplace in the northern province of Phitsanulok yesterday, after she refused to have sex with him.

A Thai man, Nakarin, yesterday, May 14, rushed his 19 year old colleague, Sasipim, to a hospital and reported the attack to Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station. The owner of the company also shared CCTV footage of the incident with the police.

In the footage, the attacker, identified as Sasipim’s 21 year old ex-boyfriend, Krittakorn, is seen climbing over a wall into the noodle factory where she was working. He walked directly towards Sasipim, ignoring Nakarin, who attempted to intervene.

According to Nakarin, Krittakorn physically assaulted Sasipim, beating and repeatedly kicking her before stabbing her and fleeing the scene. He reportedly did not speak to his ex-girlfriend or anyone else in the factory before the attack.

Nakarin said Sasipim previously confided in him that she ended her relationship with Krittakorn at the beginning of the month due to his abusive behaviour. She mentioned that they often argued, but Krittakorn had never physically harmed her until this incident.

Channel 7 reported that Krittakorn was serving as a conscript at an army base in the province. He had recently contacted Sasipim seeking sexual relations, which she declined. Krittakorn then threatened to blackmail her using explicit videos but Sasipim stood firm in her refusal.

Sasipim sustained a serious stab wound to her neck but her condition is now reported to be stable. The attacker remains at large, and local police are coordinating efforts to locate him.

In a related case, another Thai woman was fatally attacked by her ex-boyfriend three weeks ago in her rented room in Bangkok. The man, unwilling to accept the end of their relationship, confronted her and her new partner.

He broke into the room, assaulted the new boyfriend, and stabbed the woman 12 times, killing her at the scene. He did not flee and later surrendered to the police in tears.