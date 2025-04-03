Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown
Photo via Facebook/ อดีตไม่สำคัญ ปัจจุบันสำคัญกว่า

A Thai woman took to social media to expose the disgusting and psychotic behaviour of a taxi driver who threw bags of faeces at her and other people’s cars over a parking dispute in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

The woman, 40 year ld Thitima, shared a picture of her car with a dirty windscreen, as well as a picture of the suspect’s taxi, on multiple Facebook groups for locals and taxi drivers in Nonthaburi to expose his behaviour and warn others.

Thitima clarified that the incident took place near a bus stop along the Bang Si Meuang–Wat Bot Don Prom Road in Nonthaburi province. The suspect usually parked at this spot to wait for passengers. He did not want anyone else to park there, even though it is a public area.

Thitima revealed that she had endured this taxi driver’s behaviour eight times since February this year, and the latest incident occurred on March 29. He soiled her car with poo and also placed nails under her car tyres. Other motorists who parked in the same spot had suffered similar issues.

Related Articles

Thitima obtained CCTV footage from a business near the scene and shared it on social media. The video showed the white and pink taxi parked behind Thitima’s yellow car. The taxi driver was seen getting out of his vehicle, sitting on a bench for a while, and later walking towards Thitima’s car.

Taxi driver faeces attack over parking dispute
Photo via Facebook/ อดีตไม่สำคัญ ปัจจุบันสำคัญกว่า

The taxi driver then threw a bag of poop onto the windscreen of Thitima’s car and immediately left the scene in his vehicle.

Thitima said she received more information from netizens, revealing that this taxi driver had previously parked and waited for passengers at another location. However, he could no longer park there because he had crashed his car into a local house.

Taxi throwing faeces
Photo via Facebook/ อดีตไม่สำคัญ ปัจจุบันสำคัญกว่า

The victim already reported the matter to the police but the taxi driver remains at large. The officers have not provided any further updates on the case to the public.

A similar disgusting attack was reported in May 2023, when Thai singer Teerasak “Ko” Phantujariya sought justice and safety. Ko revealed that his neighbour smashed his car with a hammer, threw urine and faeces at his home, and attacked his employee with liquid acid.

Police investigated the incident, but the legal consequences faced by the neighbour were never made public.

Thai taxi driver throws faeces at other cars
Photo via Channel 8

Latest Thailand News
Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings Thailand News

Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings

5 seconds ago
Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown Crime News

Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown

8 minutes ago
Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom Crime News

Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom

20 minutes ago
Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

33 minutes ago
Phuket parents face charges for children&#8217;s illegal street racing Phuket News

Phuket parents face charges for children’s illegal street racing

43 minutes ago
9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road Thailand News

9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road

1 hour ago
Young woman dies in Chon Buri motorcycle accident after night out Road deaths

Young woman dies in Chon Buri motorcycle accident after night out

1 hour ago
American nurse&#8217;s face shattered in moped crash in Krabi, Thailand Thailand News

American nurse’s face shattered in moped crash in Krabi, Thailand

1 hour ago
Two killed in Phuket motorbike and van collision near airport Phuket News

Two killed in Phuket motorbike and van collision near airport

1 hour ago
Wet and wild: Heavy rain set to drench Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Wet and wild: Heavy rain set to drench Thailand

2 hours ago
Holiday horror: Australian teen killed in Thai motorbike crash Koh Samui News

Holiday horror: Australian teen killed in Thai motorbike crash

2 hours ago
Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations Thailand News

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

17 hours ago
Shaky ground: Thailand in world&#8217;s top 60 earthquake-hit countries Thailand News

Shaky ground: Thailand in world’s top 60 earthquake-hit countries

17 hours ago
Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing Pattaya News

Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

17 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

17 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

18 hours ago
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video) Thailand News

Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

18 hours ago
Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown Tourism News

Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown

18 hours ago
Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel Thailand News

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

18 hours ago
Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival Things To Do

Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

18 hours ago
Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover Bangkok News

Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover

18 hours ago
More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake Bangkok News

More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake

18 hours ago
Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills Bangkok News

Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills

18 hours ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box Pattaya News

Crime doesn’t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box

18 hours ago
Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services Transport News

Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand to train 20,000 masseurs as medicine assistants

Thailand to train 20,000 masseurs as medicine assistants

26 minutes ago
Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

33 minutes ago
Phuket parents face charges for children&#8217;s illegal street racing

Phuket parents face charges for children’s illegal street racing

43 minutes ago
Trump’s tariff tantrum: US slaps huge levies on world as trade war erupts

Trump’s tariff tantrum: US slaps huge levies on world as trade war erupts

51 minutes ago