Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown

A Thai woman took to social media to expose the disgusting and psychotic behaviour of a taxi driver who threw bags of faeces at her and other people’s cars over a parking dispute in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

The woman, 40 year ld Thitima, shared a picture of her car with a dirty windscreen, as well as a picture of the suspect’s taxi, on multiple Facebook groups for locals and taxi drivers in Nonthaburi to expose his behaviour and warn others.

Thitima clarified that the incident took place near a bus stop along the Bang Si Meuang–Wat Bot Don Prom Road in Nonthaburi province. The suspect usually parked at this spot to wait for passengers. He did not want anyone else to park there, even though it is a public area.

Thitima revealed that she had endured this taxi driver’s behaviour eight times since February this year, and the latest incident occurred on March 29. He soiled her car with poo and also placed nails under her car tyres. Other motorists who parked in the same spot had suffered similar issues.

Thitima obtained CCTV footage from a business near the scene and shared it on social media. The video showed the white and pink taxi parked behind Thitima’s yellow car. The taxi driver was seen getting out of his vehicle, sitting on a bench for a while, and later walking towards Thitima’s car.

The taxi driver then threw a bag of poop onto the windscreen of Thitima’s car and immediately left the scene in his vehicle.

Thitima said she received more information from netizens, revealing that this taxi driver had previously parked and waited for passengers at another location. However, he could no longer park there because he had crashed his car into a local house.

The victim already reported the matter to the police but the taxi driver remains at large. The officers have not provided any further updates on the case to the public.

A similar disgusting attack was reported in May 2023, when Thai singer Teerasak “Ko” Phantujariya sought justice and safety. Ko revealed that his neighbour smashed his car with a hammer, threw urine and faeces at his home, and attacked his employee with liquid acid.

Police investigated the incident, but the legal consequences faced by the neighbour were never made public.