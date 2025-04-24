Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

Motorists in Pattaya may want to double-check where they park from now on, or risk fines, towing, and a whole lot of frustration.

In a bid to unclog its traffic-choked streets, Pattaya City has rolled out new parking regulations on Pattaya South Road and Thepprasit Road, hoping to ease congestion and restore some order to the city’s notoriously chaotic roads.

The changes include newly designated no-parking zones and day-specific parking rules, aimed at keeping traffic flowing smoothly.

But while city officials promise improved infrastructure, not everyone is thrilled. Residents have responded with mixed reviews, praising the effort but highlighting several lingering issues.

“There needs to be clearer signage, especially in key trouble spots like near Soi 6,” one frustrated motorist told The Pattaya News. “You can’t expect people to follow the rules if they can’t even see or understand them.”

Concerns have also been raised about enforcement, or the lack of it. Some locals have pointed out the issue of abandoned or unauthorised vehicles, including a Honda Dream motorcycle without a licence plate, recently towed due to missing registration.

Residents are now calling for multilingual signage to help both tourists and locals understand the new rules. With Pattaya being a global tourist hotspot, they say signs should be posted in Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese, Burmese, Khmer, and Russian.

Others have taken issue with what they see as unequal enforcement, especially in hotspots like Thepprasit Road, where two-sided parking frequently causes mayhem.

“It’s like a free-for-all some days,” said one long-time resident. “And why do taxis get to park in red-white zones near the VC Hotel on Pratumnak Road without consequence?”

Despite the grumbling, there’s still cautious optimism that this initiative could pave the way for broader improvements.

“If done right, this could be the beginning of a cleaner, more liveable Pattaya,” said another local, who welcomed the changes but urged officials to follow through with proper management and consistent enforcement, reported The Pattaya Mail.

For now, Pattaya’s roads remain a battleground of progress and growing pains but city officials are hoping these new rules mark the first step toward untangling the city’s traffic woes once and for all.