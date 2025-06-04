Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

Bob Scott15 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A relaxing getaway turned into a nightmare for a holidaymaker after a crook broke into her private pool villa in Pattaya and swiped gold and cash, all caught on CCTV.

Thanyarat, from Prachinburi province, had checked into the Yoo Dee Pool Villa in Huai Yai on June 2 for a peaceful overnight stay. But the peace didn’t last long.

The next morning, the 33 year old woke to find her 1-baht-weight gold necklace, worth around 50,000 baht, missing, along with a designer handbag containing 1,000 baht in cash.

She quickly reported the break-in to Huai Yai police and secured CCTV footage from the villa’s management. The video showed a shadowy figure, dressed in black with a cap hiding his face, lurking around nearby villas before sneaking into Thanyarat’s.

Shockingly, the thief was also caught on camera using a car remote to unlock her vehicle parked outside, rifling through it and making off with more valuables.

Thanyarat later filed an official report with Police Lieutenant Colonel Pacharuk Suriya, handing over the footage to assist in the hunt. Though some clips were too grainy to clearly ID the suspect, cops are hoping the footage will help lead to an arrest.

Officers are warning both locals and tourists to double-check locks and keep an eye on their gear, especially when staying at private properties.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

In a separate incident, a major department store in South Pattaya descended into panic on May 5 when shoppers mistook a foreign tourist’s erratic behaviour for attempted theft.

Staff called the police after the man began shouting and wandering aimlessly around the shop, sparking fears he was trying to steal.

But when officers arrived, they found no crime had taken place. Instead, the man was in the midst of a mental health emergency.

He was quickly taken to Pattaya Hospital for psychiatric treatment, as police reassured the public there was no threat, just a troubled tourist in need of help.

Bob Scott15 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
