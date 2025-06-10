Fire in Bangkok paper warehouse claims two lives, others injured

Rescue teams battled intense heat while searching through wreckage

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire erupted in a paper warehouse along Khlong Phasi Charoen, resulting in two fatalities and leaving others injured or missing. Emergency services battled the blaze at 3am today, June 10, with efforts led by Police Lieutenant Nikhon Hao-bun of Nong Khaem Police Station.

The single-storey warehouse, located in Soi Liab Khlong Phasi Charoen 20/2 in Nong Khaem district, Bangkok, was engulfed in flames. Firefighters from the Nong Khaem Fire Station responded, taking approximately one hour to control the fire.

Initial reports confirmed two unidentified people had perished, suffering from severe burns, while two others were injured.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The search for one missing person is ongoing, with the operation expected to be lengthy. Heavy machinery, such as backhoes, is being used to clear compacted paper bales while firefighters continue dousing areas still ablaze.

Related Articles

Police, including the forensic science division, are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fire broke out at a well-known resort hotel in Chanthaburi, severely damaging a fitness building and equipment after a parked golf cart caught fire.

The incident occurred at 9.30pm on June 2 in the Mueang district. Police coordinated with the Phatthavee Subdistrict Municipal Fire Department and rescue teams to respond. Upon arrival, the blaze had already engulfed the fitness facility, including the roof, which contained highly flammable insulation.

The fire is believed to have started from a golf cart parked in front of the building. The vehicle was fully ablaze by the time responders arrived.

Hotel staff and rescue volunteers initially tried to douse the flames using chemical extinguishers but were unable to bring it under control.

Firefighters then used water hoses from fire engines, managing to fully extinguish the fire after about 20 minutes. The blaze caused significant damage to the fitness centre, the golf cart, and various equipment inside.

