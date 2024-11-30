Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Belgian national tragically died following a motorcycle collision in Pattaya. Nong Prue police were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle at the entrance gate of a village on Khao Talo Road yesterday, November 29 at approximately 5.36am. Police, along with rescue personnel and local reporters, promptly arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, a yellow-black Yamaha Aerox motorcycle was discovered near the village gate, indicating it had likely lost control at a curve. The body of a foreign man, identified as 45 year old David (surname withheld) was found at the base of the gate pillar, having sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

A security guard, 33 year old Teerakhan shared his account of the incident. Although he did not witness the entire accident, he recounted hearing the motorcycle lose control, which grabbed his attention. He observed the vehicle flip over and slide along the road, with the rider being thrown against the gate and subsequently motionless. Teerakhan promptly called the police to seek assistance for the situation.

“I only heard the sound of the motorcycle losing control. The vehicle flipped and the rider was thrown against the gate.”

Police from Nong Prue are set to examine CCTV footage to uncover the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been transferred to Bang Lamung Hospital, where it will remain until his relatives can provide the necessary documentation to claim it for religious ceremonies, reported Pattaya News.

The Belgian embassy will also be notified to assist with the procedures. The deceased’s last name has been withheld.

