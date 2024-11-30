Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:41, 30 November 2024| Updated: 11:43, 30 November 2024
235 2 minutes read
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Belgian national tragically died following a motorcycle collision in Pattaya. Nong Prue police were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle at the entrance gate of a village on Khao Talo Road yesterday, November 29 at approximately 5.36am. Police, along with rescue personnel and local reporters, promptly arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, a yellow-black Yamaha Aerox motorcycle was discovered near the village gate, indicating it had likely lost control at a curve. The body of a foreign man, identified as 45 year old David (surname withheld) was found at the base of the gate pillar, having sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

Advertisements

A security guard, 33 year old Teerakhan shared his account of the incident. Although he did not witness the entire accident, he recounted hearing the motorcycle lose control, which grabbed his attention. He observed the vehicle flip over and slide along the road, with the rider being thrown against the gate and subsequently motionless. Teerakhan promptly called the police to seek assistance for the situation.

“I only heard the sound of the motorcycle losing control. The vehicle flipped and the rider was thrown against the gate.”

Related news

Police from Nong Prue are set to examine CCTV footage to uncover the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been transferred to Bang Lamung Hospital, where it will remain until his relatives can provide the necessary documentation to claim it for religious ceremonies, reported Pattaya News.

The Belgian embassy will also be notified to assist with the procedures. The deceased’s last name has been withheld.

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Advertisements
What factors typically contribute to motorcycle accidents in areas like Pattaya?

Factors may include road conditions, driver experience, and vehicle maintenance, all crucial in understanding accident dynamics.

How can analysing CCTV footage aid in preventing future accidents?

CCTV analysis helps identify accident causes, offering insights for road safety improvements and preventive measures.

Why is it important for embassies to assist in incidents involving foreign nationals?

Embassies facilitate communication with families, ensure proper legal procedures, and provide support during distressing situations.

What role do eyewitness accounts play in accident investigations?

Eyewitness accounts provide firsthand perspectives, helping to reconstruct events and verify other evidence.

How might local communities enhance road safety near residential areas?

Communities can advocate for better signage, improved lighting, and road maintenance to increase safety.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large Crime News

Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

38 seconds ago
Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation Crime News

Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

21 minutes ago
Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead Bangkok News

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

46 minutes ago
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal Chiang Mai News

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

2 hours ago
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate Crime News

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

2 hours ago
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget Bangkok News

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

2 hours ago
19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs Northern Thailand News

19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

3 hours ago
Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety Phuket News

Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal Economy News

Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal

4 hours ago
Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video) Bangkok News

Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video)

4 hours ago
&#8216;Wife for hire&#8217;: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend Pattaya News

‘Wife for hire’: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend

5 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)

20 hours ago
Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes Eastern Thailand News

Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes

21 hours ago
Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles Bangkok News

Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles

21 hours ago
Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals South Thailand News

Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals

21 hours ago
Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns

21 hours ago
Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam Crime News

Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam

22 hours ago
Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand Bangkok News

Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand

22 hours ago
Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel Business News

Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel

22 hours ago
Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate Crime News

Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate

22 hours ago
Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget Events

Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget

22 hours ago
Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya Crime News

Illegal labour scandal: Over 50 foreign workers nabbed in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze Business News

Arip turbocharging TechXPro marketing to ignite gadget craze

23 hours ago
Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation Crime News

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

23 hours ago
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators Crime News

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

Published: 13:06, 30 November 2024
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

Published: 11:58, 30 November 2024
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

Published: 11:27, 30 November 2024
19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

Published: 11:01, 30 November 2024