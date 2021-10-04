Connect with us

Pattaya

Vaccination drive accelerated in Pattaya to prepare for November reopening

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Vaccinations in Bangkok | Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations is being accelerated in Pattaya to prepare for reopening in November. The city’s mayor Sonthaya Kunplome says he expects more than 80% of the population in Pattaya to be fully vaccinated by October 15. Pattaya City Hospital is being used as the main vaccination centre with up to 2,600 doses of AstraZeneca and Sinopharm being administered each day.

Priority in the local inoculation drive is given to the elderly, bed-ridden patients, and those who with chronic diseases or other underlying health conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection. According to Nation Thailand, the mayor also said foreign residents are included in the campaign.

“Pattaya is also vaccinating people who haven’t been listed as residents as well as foreigners and migrants to ensure everybody is protected.”

The popular tourist destination in the coastal province of Chon Buri has been battered by lack of international tourism and tight Covid-19 restrictions. Over the past year, the Thai government has been looking into ways to safely bring in tourists and revive the economy. In July, Phuket reopened to vaccinated travellers from overseas under the “Sandbox” pilot project.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-04 13:08
10 minutes ago, Stardust said: Speed up? Why then people have to wait 3 month to get their 2nd shot if they get vaccinated with Astra in Pattaya? Thai and foreigner! Be honest the AstraZeneca can be administered from 3…
image
Bob20
2021-10-04 13:16
3 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: Be honest the AstraZeneca can be administered from 3 weeks up to 12 weeks I have read that 8 weeks is the optimum time (sweet spot) this has given the highest amount of antibodies over…
image
AussieBob
2021-10-04 13:30
It is going to go OK, or it is going to be a disaster - I cannot see anything in between happening. They are finally starting to get a grip on things and then they loosen up the reins. All…
image
Stardust
2021-10-04 14:14
1 hour ago, Malc-Thai said: Be honest the AstraZeneca can be administered from 3 weeks up to 12 weeks I have read that 8 weeks is the optimum time (sweet spot) this has given the highest amount of antibodies over…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-04 14:39
23 minutes ago, Stardust said: They give dates minimum 3 month and there is no choice. But the point was about to speed up and how it can be possible with 3 month to speed up for get vaccinated til…
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending