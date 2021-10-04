Vaccination drive accelerated in Pattaya to prepare for November reopening

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations is being accelerated in Pattaya to prepare for reopening in November. The city’s mayor Sonthaya Kunplome says he expects more than 80% of the population in Pattaya to be fully vaccinated by October 15. Pattaya City Hospital is being used as the main vaccination centre with up to 2,600 doses of AstraZeneca and Sinopharm being administered each day.

Priority in the local inoculation drive is given to the elderly, bed-ridden patients, and those who with chronic diseases or other underlying health conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection. According to Nation Thailand, the mayor also said foreign residents are included in the campaign.

“Pattaya is also vaccinating people who haven’t been listed as residents as well as foreigners and migrants to ensure everybody is protected.”

The popular tourist destination in the coastal province of Chon Buri has been battered by lack of international tourism and tight Covid-19 restrictions. Over the past year, the Thai government has been looking into ways to safely bring in tourists and revive the economy. In July, Phuket reopened to vaccinated travellers from overseas under the “Sandbox” pilot project.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

