Celebrate the grand opening of Dusha Cafe Surasak and the launch of the Dusha Social Club. Save the date for Saturday morning, July 5, 2025

Dusha Speciality Coffee Co., Ltd. has announced the grand opening of Dusha Social Club, A Saturday morning coffee party and community. Gatherings are hosted by Dusha Cafe at new locations every 2 weeks.

It’s where coffee lovers, party lovers, creatives, expats and local friends come together to network, share ideas, and start the day with great energy, all over a perfectly brewed cup.

The official launch event, set for Saturday, July 5, will take place from 10am to 1pm at Dusha Cafe Surasak, located near BTS Surasak, Exit 1.

The Dusha Social Club draws inspiration from similar communities overseas and aims to encourage collaboration within Thailand’s evolving speciality coffee scene. Guests can expect a morning filled with networking, music and exclusive tastings.

Highlights of the launch event include a live house and funky music set by DJ Berry and the launch of a new Thai Speciality coffee menu. Attendees will also have the chance to register as founding members of the Dusha Social Club.

A Dusha Mystery Box, valued at 350 baht, will be given to the first 100 RSVPs as a special gift. Guests are encouraged to embrace the monotone dress code and arrive early to secure a spot. Entry is free, but advance registration is required.

Click here to register

Dusha Speciality Coffee Co., Ltd. plans to expand the Social Club concept to additional locations, with the next event scheduled for Dusha Cafe Phrom Phong later next month.

Venue and details

Bangkok's newest coffee party is here!

