Police arrest Australian man allegedly involved in Pattaya’s Harley Davidson shooting

Police have arrested an Australian man who is a suspect in a shooting at a Pattaya Harley Davidson motorcycle shop, which happened back in April. Nongprue police arrested the man yesterday when he was trying to cross a border in Sa Kaeo province. The man is 61 year old Anthony George Leorga.

In the shooting, four suspects had allegedly fired over 10 gunshots into the Harley-Davidson shop. The shop’s security guard told police that the suspects arrived at the shop on two motorcycles and seized his phone to prevent him from calling the police.

Then, the shooters immediately fired at the showroom and fled away. Then police received another report of a shooting at the house of an HOG AAS of Pattaya (motorcycle club) member. The shooting happened at a similar time, and the officers believe the two shootings are connected. The shootings are believed to be over a business conflict.

Anthony has been arrested and detained for attempted murder, illegally possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm in public, and trespassing.

Another suspect, 35 year old British national Joshua George Hurley, was caught on Koh Chang island in Trat province back in May. Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for the following people: 48 year old Canadian national Steven Zatchus, and 37 year old Belgian national Axel Goddeeris.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

