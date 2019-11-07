Phuket police arrest man for attempted rape in Krabi | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News

Phuket police have arrested a man who attempted to rape a woman in Krabi.

Phuket police held a press conference to announce the arrest of 29 year old Nantachai ‘Loob’ Boonrak, who was earlier reported trying to rape a woman harvesting mushroom in a forest in Ao Luek district, in Krabi.

The man was arrested at a room in the Ban Pon government housing project in Thalang District of Phuket two days ago.

The incident happened on October 20 when he allegedly tried to rape the woman. The story went viral on the internet on November 4. After investigation, police found that the man had fled from Krabi to Phuket. Police also received a call from locals through the 191 hotline saying that they saw him at the government housing project.

Around midday on November 5, police found him as he was eating food and wandering back to his room at the project, so they followed him before confronting him in his room.

Nantachai confessed that he attempted to rape the woman. He told police that, before the incident, he took one amphetamine pill and rode a motorcycle with his uncle to hunt squirrels in Moo 5, Khao Yai sub-district, around Ao Luek.

His uncle headed home before him so he was walked back home alone. On the way, he found the woman was collecting coconuts in her bag so, as he explained to police, he went straight up to her before started hugging and kissing her cheeks. He pushed her on the ground before she started screaming and kicked him in the stomach in an attempt to escape.

He returned home after that and laid low until November 4 when he took a bus to Phuket where his friend picked him up and brought him to the place in Thalang.

Nantachai was charged over a murder when he was 16 years old and was released in 2012. He then moved to Phuket for work before getting arrested again for drug cases several times. He was also charged for attempted rape and murder in 2005, robbery in 2011, drugs possession in 2012, escaping prison in 2015, drug possession again this year, as well as for this attempted rape case.

SOURCE: Phuket Hot News