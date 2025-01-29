Adorable alert: Khao Kheow Zoo welcomes baby zebra

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
99 1 minute read
Adorable alert: Khao Kheow Zoo welcomes baby zebra
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has a new star attraction—a cute and cuddly zebra foal that’s already stealing hearts.

On Sunday, January 26, Zoo Director Narongwit Chotchoy proudly announced the birth of a female zebra foal, born on November 6 last year. The little striped beauty, whose name is yet to be revealed, was born to a six year old mother and an eight year old father and is reported to be in perfect health, happily nursing from her mother. With this adorable addition, the zoo now houses four zebras in its African Animal Exhibit, where visitors can get a close-up look at the playful youngster.

Advertisements

But that’s not all! Khao Kheow Open Zoo hosted a lineup of festive events for a spectacular Chinese New Year celebration on January 28 to 29, welcoming the Year of the Snake. Guests enjoyed:

  • A lucky snake arch walk for prosperity
  • Red envelope giveaways for love and luck
  • Dancing wildlife mascot performances
  • An exciting snake show by the Smiling Snake House
  • A merit-making ceremony for good fortune

The zoo promised a thrilling experience for families, animal lovers, and those looking to ring in the Chinese New Year in a truly wild way, reported The Pattaya News.

Related Articles
Adorable alert: Khao Kheow Zoo welcomes baby zebra | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News
Adorable alert: Khao Kheow Zoo welcomes baby zebra | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Another star at the zoo, Moo Deng the pygmy hippo, has just turned six months old earlier this month on January 10. An ID card has been created for her to mark the occasion, shared by the Facebook page Kha Moo and the Gang. The ID card has no expiration date, making it a timeless keepsake for the zoo’s hippo VIP.

In similar news, Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden celebrated the arrival of twin baby elephants with an elaborate ceremony in June last year. Kampol Tansajja, President of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, and his management team led the event.

Latest Thailand News
Thai couple arrested for swindling millionaire out of 21 million baht Crime News

Thai couple arrested for swindling millionaire out of 21 million baht

5 hours ago
Thai cops shut down illegal steroid lab in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai cops shut down illegal steroid lab in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Government handout sparks vote-buying concerns before elections Politics News

Government handout sparks vote-buying concerns before elections

5 hours ago
19 year old Thai-British driver kills Thai woman in Chon Buri car crash Road deaths

19 year old Thai-British driver kills Thai woman in Chon Buri car crash

6 hours ago
Adorable alert: Khao Kheow Zoo welcomes baby zebra Pattaya News

Adorable alert: Khao Kheow Zoo welcomes baby zebra

6 hours ago
High-profile Chinese inmate accuses Thai officials of treating him unfairly Bangkok News

High-profile Chinese inmate accuses Thai officials of treating him unfairly

6 hours ago
Opposition mounts against potash mining in Thailand Eastern Thailand News

Opposition mounts against potash mining in Thailand

6 hours ago
Thailand denies mistreatment of jailed Chinese gambling tycoon Bangkok News

Thailand denies mistreatment of jailed Chinese gambling tycoon

7 hours ago
Reckless pickup vs 18-wheeler in Phuket near-disaster Crime News

Reckless pickup vs 18-wheeler in Phuket near-disaster

7 hours ago
Viral video of Thai man kicking motorcyclist sparks police action Bangkok News

Viral video of Thai man kicking motorcyclist sparks police action

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s aviation recovery nears pre-Covid levels: CAAT Aviation News

Thailand’s aviation recovery nears pre-Covid levels: CAAT

7 hours ago
Phuket: Construction worker slits man’s throat in motorbike dispute Crime News

Phuket: Construction worker slits man’s throat in motorbike dispute

8 hours ago
2 Chinese and 4 Burmese nationals arrested in Bangkok salon raid Bangkok News

2 Chinese and 4 Burmese nationals arrested in Bangkok salon raid

8 hours ago
Smog threat looms over Thai tourism, hoteliers urge government action Business News

Smog threat looms over Thai tourism, hoteliers urge government action

8 hours ago
Brutal Pattaya beatdown: Thai police hunt down Chinese gang Crime News

Brutal Pattaya beatdown: Thai police hunt down Chinese gang

8 hours ago
Thai barber denies sexual assault allegation after customer shares video Crime News

Thai barber denies sexual assault allegation after customer shares video

8 hours ago
Thai transwoman stifles laughter as thief steals fake gold necklace Crime News

Thai transwoman stifles laughter as thief steals fake gold necklace

9 hours ago
Spectacular 70 year old mango tree in Surin draws crowds Thailand News

Spectacular 70 year old mango tree in Surin draws crowds

9 hours ago
Thai Airways’ A320 business class: Luxury or letdown? Aviation News

Thai Airways’ A320 business class: Luxury or letdown?

9 hours ago
Intoxicated driver crashes into Chon Buri restaurant, causes damage Road deaths

Intoxicated driver crashes into Chon Buri restaurant, causes damage

9 hours ago
Bangkok residents frustrated by Chinese New Year fireworks chaos (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok residents frustrated by Chinese New Year fireworks chaos (video)

9 hours ago
Foreigners arrested in illegal daycare raid on Koh Pha Ngan Crime News

Foreigners arrested in illegal daycare raid on Koh Pha Ngan

9 hours ago
Thailand’s Destination Visa loophole that could cost you Politics News

Thailand’s Destination Visa loophole that could cost you

10 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for motorcycle theft and knife threat Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for motorcycle theft and knife threat

11 hours ago
Chon Buri stray dog adopted by American man after firecracker scare Thailand News

Chon Buri stray dog adopted by American man after firecracker scare

11 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
99 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Government handout sparks vote-buying concerns before elections

Government handout sparks vote-buying concerns before elections

5 hours ago
19 year old Thai-British driver kills Thai woman in Chon Buri car crash

19 year old Thai-British driver kills Thai woman in Chon Buri car crash

6 hours ago
High-profile Chinese inmate accuses Thai officials of treating him unfairly

High-profile Chinese inmate accuses Thai officials of treating him unfairly

6 hours ago
Opposition mounts against potash mining in Thailand

Opposition mounts against potash mining in Thailand

6 hours ago