Adorable alert: Khao Kheow Zoo welcomes baby zebra

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has a new star attraction—a cute and cuddly zebra foal that’s already stealing hearts.

On Sunday, January 26, Zoo Director Narongwit Chotchoy proudly announced the birth of a female zebra foal, born on November 6 last year. The little striped beauty, whose name is yet to be revealed, was born to a six year old mother and an eight year old father and is reported to be in perfect health, happily nursing from her mother. With this adorable addition, the zoo now houses four zebras in its African Animal Exhibit, where visitors can get a close-up look at the playful youngster.

But that’s not all! Khao Kheow Open Zoo hosted a lineup of festive events for a spectacular Chinese New Year celebration on January 28 to 29, welcoming the Year of the Snake. Guests enjoyed:

A lucky snake arch walk for prosperity

Red envelope giveaways for love and luck

Dancing wildlife mascot performances

An exciting snake show by the Smiling Snake House

A merit-making ceremony for good fortune

The zoo promised a thrilling experience for families, animal lovers, and those looking to ring in the Chinese New Year in a truly wild way, reported The Pattaya News.

Another star at the zoo, Moo Deng the pygmy hippo, has just turned six months old earlier this month on January 10. An ID card has been created for her to mark the occasion, shared by the Facebook page Kha Moo and the Gang. The ID card has no expiration date, making it a timeless keepsake for the zoo’s hippo VIP.

In similar news, Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden celebrated the arrival of twin baby elephants with an elaborate ceremony in June last year. Kampol Tansajja, President of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, and his management team led the event.