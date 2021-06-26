Connect with us

Pattaya

121 arrested in raid of “restaurant” clubs violating Covid-19 rules

Neill Fronde

Published 

17 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Some eagle-eyed readers might be able to spot the party-goer hiding in these branches.

A raid around Pattaya at the earliest hours of this morning brought over a hundred arrests for violating Covid-19 measures, drinking, gathering, and smoking shisha. The raid of 2 venues that attempted to skirt the national bar and club closure laws by operating as an alleged restaurant took place between midnight and 2 am.

The so-called restaurants had been operating undercover as bars and shisha lounges while the Covid-19 emergency decree closed all evening entertainment venues, banned alcohol, and restricted gatherings. Additionally, shisha has been illegal in Thailand for years. Despite attempting to disguise their activities as a restaurant, alcohol sales in restaurants are also prohibited in Chon Buri currently.

Inside the two venues, The Garden 168 and Mo Salah Bar and Restaurant, police found over 100 Thai people and foreigners partying, accused of drinking alcohol and smoking shisha in an atmosphere that was clearly not a restaurant. Chon Buri Provincial Police and Pattaya City Police first converged on the two Covid-19 rulebreaking venues around 11:30 pm and the raid covered both venues by 1 am.

The 2 police departments worked together after receiving tip-offs from anonymous local residents aware of the partying and worried about the probability of a Covid-19 cluster and increased infections spreading in the province. The Covid-19 restriction raid began at The Garden 168 when police arrested 29 people before making their way to Mo Salah next.

Police were met with resistance while people hoarded in the VIP area on an upper floor and police fought for 20 minutes to gain entry to the club. Inside, 72 people were arrested and the illegal use of shisha was discovered. In the pandemonium of the raid, people attempted to escape by jumping onto nearby rooftops or hiding in bathrooms and under piles of tree trimmings in the area around the club but police believe they turned up everyone attempting to escape their flouting of Covid-19 law.

In addition to raiding the 2 restaurant-turned-nightclubs, police continued to Pattaya Beach and arrested 20 more people that were drinking and gathering in groups against Chon Buri’s strict Covid-19 regulations. In both venues and on the beach, the open consumption of alcohol was found as well as socializing and mingling violating all safety precautions, without any social distancing and minimal use of masks.

In total, 121 people including local Thais and foreigners were taken into custody and brought to Pattaya City Police Station where they face additional prosecution and legal action. Penalties have been heightened under the emergency decree measures in Thailand in order to try to minimalize the spread and damage of Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya17 seconds ago

121 arrested in raid of “restaurant” clubs violating Covid-19 rules
Tourism7 mins ago

Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 mins ago

Covid UPDATE: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths, provincial totals

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 patient dies after waiting 1 week for ICU bed
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Senator tests positive for Covid-19 after Parliament sessions
Tourism4 hours ago

Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths
Tourism8 hours ago

Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Tourism16 hours ago

Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

1 month closure of Bangkok, southern work camps ordered
Protests20 hours ago

Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Protests22 hours ago

Police to prosecute yesterday’s protesters for Covid-19 violation
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pfizer vax approved, IATA testing vaccine travel pass, Covid Update | June 25
Thailand23 hours ago

Man wanted for attempted murder arrested on train
Thailand24 hours ago

The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending