Police raid Hat Yai restaurant and arrest 10 people for drinking alcohol

A preliminary autopsy results suggest the billionaire couple died from drowning at the Koh Tao resort pool. Water was found in both their lungs and medical examiners at the Police General Hospital say the couple died from lack of oxygen. More tests are being done and police are still investigating.

Last Friday, the Thai-Indian couple Anshoo and Rakeshwar Sachatamakul, 55 and 58, travelled with their 34 year old son Ratish from a Chumphon to Koh Tao, an island in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast. After checking in to the Jamahkhiri Resort & Spa, the couple went to lounge by the swimming pool. Ratish went on a walk on the beach, but later went to the pool where he found his parents floating in the water.

No one was at the pool at the time of the couple’s death and surveillance cameras by the pool were not working. Police are now reviewing footage taken from other areas of the resort.

No signs of assault where found on the bodies. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the couple died from drowning. Medical examiners say water was found in their lungs and they died from lack of oxygen. Blood samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis and the results are expected to be released in 30 days. The Thai Examiner says that police also seized 5 bottles of beer for examination.

A report from the Bangkok Post said Anshoo’s body was found at a shallow area of the pool that was a metre deep. The deep end of the pool is about 2.2 metres deep.

Rakeshwar was the co-owner and CEO of the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, owner of the the Bangkapi Manison apartments in Bangkok, and managing director of Wireform A.N., a Thailand-based manufacturer of precision springs and plastic parts.

Police are investigating to determine if the couple had conflict with anyone and are looking into the couple’s insurance records to investigate the beneficiaries.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Examiner

