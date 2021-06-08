Thailand
Police raid Hat Yai restaurant and arrest 10 people for drinking alcohol
Police arrested 10 people for gathering and drinking alcohol in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, a violation of the local disease control measures banning alcohol consumption at restaurants. A local had called police reporting people were having a party at the restaurant last night. Hat Yai district chief Chawakit Suwankhiri says police went to the Khru Pattakhan Ban Thung restaurant immediately after the call and found liquor and beer bottles.
The owner of the restaurant, Sopha Sutthisan, and 9 others were arrested on charges of violating local emergency measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Police say the restaurant owner had been warned about the alcohol ban 3 times before the arrest.
With Covid-19 still on rise throughout Thailand, some provinces have been cracking down on gatherings, particularly those that involve alcohol, in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. Just last month, police raided a bar in Pattaya and arrested 32 people for gathering and drinking alcohol.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Billionaire couple in Koh Tao drowned, preliminary autopsy results show
A preliminary autopsy results suggest the billionaire couple died from drowning at the Koh Tao resort pool. Water was found in both their lungs and medical examiners at the Police General Hospital say the couple died from lack of oxygen. More tests are being done and police are still investigating.
Last Friday, the Thai-Indian couple Anshoo and Rakeshwar Sachatamakul, 55 and 58, travelled with their 34 year old son Ratish from a Chumphon to Koh Tao, an island in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast. After checking in to the Jamahkhiri Resort & Spa, the couple went to lounge by the swimming pool. Ratish went on a walk on the beach, but later went to the pool where he found his parents floating in the water.
No one was at the pool at the time of the couple’s death and surveillance cameras by the pool were not working. Police are now reviewing footage taken from other areas of the resort.
No signs of assault where found on the bodies. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the couple died from drowning. Medical examiners say water was found in their lungs and they died from lack of oxygen. Blood samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis and the results are expected to be released in 30 days. The Thai Examiner says that police also seized 5 bottles of beer for examination.
A report from the Bangkok Post said Anshoo’s body was found at a shallow area of the pool that was a metre deep. The deep end of the pool is about 2.2 metres deep.
Rakeshwar was the co-owner and CEO of the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, owner of the the Bangkapi Manison apartments in Bangkok, and managing director of Wireform A.N., a Thailand-based manufacturer of precision springs and plastic parts.
Police are investigating to determine if the couple had conflict with anyone and are looking into the couple’s insurance records to investigate the beneficiaries.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Examiner
Drugs
Justice Ministry working with foreign agencies to crackdown on drug trafficking
Following busts in Australia and South Korea involving large shipments of methamphetamine from Thailand, the Justice Ministry is working with foreign agencies to investigate transnational drug trafficking with routes in Thailand, Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced.
Last month, more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at 2.29 billion baht was seized from a Thai cargo ship at a port in Sydney. Australian Border Force searched the shipment and found the methamphetamine hidden inside electronic water heaters and barbecue grills.
“Australian police submitted information on 316 kilograms of crystal meth found on a cargo ship from Thailand on May 8 in Sydney, which enabled us to track down the suspects behind the smuggling operation… We now know that the drugs were sent from Mukdahan to the South of Thailand before being shipped overseas in electrical appliance boxes.”
Recently, in South Korea, a Thai man was arrested on drug charges after authorities at Seoul’s Incheon Airport found more than 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in protein supplements smuggled on a flight from Thailand. Somsak says the drugs were destined for illegal Thai migrants known as “phi noi,” meaning “little ghosts,” a name referring to Thais who work undocumented in a foreign country.
Somsak says investigators have found that many buyers of the illicit drugs are paying using cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and ordering drugs through mobile applications, online delivery and private delivery companies, methods that make it more difficult for police to track.
“This prompted the ministry to work closely with foreign agencies to stay ahead of the drug dealers.”
The Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet, has been a notorious spot for drug trafficking as well as the production of methamphetamine and opium. Somsak says it makes Thailand a prime target for drug syndicates. Methamphetamine and heroin busts have increased over the past few years.
“Since 2019, we have seized an increasing amount of drugs in Thailand – significantly higher than the amount that slipped through and reached destination countries such as Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
An Australian man was arrested this morning after he allegedly tried to rob a Pattaya convenience store.
A nearby security guard heard noises coming from the store and called the police. He told Thai media:
I heard some loud noises like glass shattering from the direction of the store and walked over to investigate as I had been out patrolling the nearby grounds of my hotel.
I saw the thief, who appeared to be a foreigner, and yelled for him to stop in English but the thief managed to break the door in completely before escaping inside the store.
Reportedly, police found Vladisavljevic inside a storage room trying to hide behind some boxes. The hiding place was not ideal as he was soon arrested and brought to the Pattaya City Police Station. According to police, he was not fully cooperative when asked why he allegedly broke into the store.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
