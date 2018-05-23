A team of officials, led by director of the Phuket Marine and Coastal Management Division of the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Watcharin Thinthalang, have been following the issue of the whale shark caught off Phuket last Friday.

“Before, the search for the whale shark covered an area 24 kilometres from the original position it was spotted. Now the search has been expanded due to information from local fishermen in Rawai,” said Khun Watcharin.

Sea gypsy, Niran Yangpan, who is a local fisherman says, “We believe that the whale shark is the same one we have seen previously near Koh Racha. The chances that the whale shark is still alive are very low.

“The search area covers the waters between Koh Lon and Koh Bon to Phromthep Cape, which is about 70 kilometre. No whale shark, dead or alive, has been spotted since last Friday’s incident.”

“We have publicised the call out to tour boat operators and local fishermen in Rawai to help with the search. If any dead or, even better, alive whale sharks are spotted please call 076 393 566 ext 7 or 089 647 0353.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong