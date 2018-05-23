A press conference, announcing this year’s Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair, was held yesterday (May 22) at ‘Public House’ in Central Festival Phuket.

The event was hosted by the Phuket Governnor Norraphat Plodthong along with the Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office, Kanokkittika Kritwuttikorn and the chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, Sirawee Waloh.

The Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair will be held on June 22-24 from 10am to 10pm each day at the HomeWorks Phuket building (opposite Central Festival). The Fair aims to support and develop hotelier and tourism skills to an international standard.

The Fair’s theme this year is under the concepts ‘Green’ and ‘Innovation’. Many competitions will be held such as recycling competitions, bouquet arrangement and the cooking of local food.

There will also be people in the tourism and hospitality industry providing advice for people wanting to get into the business, special price packages tours, the Miss and Mr. Andaman Hotelier 2018 competition and a lot more.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong