Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon’s Phato district

Tranquil teamwork and quick thinking save elephant

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On July 19, a male elephant named Duang Hu Dang was rescued from a water reservoir in a local garden in Phato district, Chumphon province. The elephant, known for its distinctive ear markings, was assisted by local administrative officers and wildlife sanctuary officials before returning safely to the forest.

The incident came to light when Phato district chief was informed by the village headman, Yongyut Thawitsri, about the 40 year old elephant’s predicament. The elephant, weighing approximately 5,000 kilogrammes, had fallen into an agricultural reservoir and was unable to climb out on its own.

Following this report, Nattawut Yodudom, a territorial defence volunteer, was instructed to lead a team to the site, accompanied by Nisit Trakanphasakun, head of the Khuan Mae Yai Mon Wildlife Sanctuary, to assess the situation.

Upon arrival, the team discovered the elephant at a water reservoir located at an altitude of about 200 metres above sea level in Huai Phlu soi, within Mueang 5, Phra Rak subdistrict. The reservoir, measuring 5 metres wide, 15 metres long, and 8 metres deep, was situated outside the wildlife sanctuary’s boundary.

The garden’s owner, Sunthorn, explained that he had visited his garden the previous day and noticed nothing unusual. However, at around 11am on the day of the incident, he found the elephant, which likely fell into the reservoir around 5am, in a state of exhaustion.

The elephant’s ears and trunk were pale due to prolonged immersion in water, prompting Sunthorn to immediately alert the officials for assistance.

The rescue plan involved pumping water out of the reservoir and using a backhoe to create a path for the elephant to exit. The garden owner consented to the excavation necessary to facilitate the elephant’s rescue.

By 3pm, the team successfully created an exit route, allowing Duang Hu Dang to safely walk out of the reservoir. The elephant paused momentarily, appearing to acknowledge the efforts of the officials and locals with a gesture of gratitude, before making its way back into the forest.

A team was tasked with monitoring the elephant’s return to the forest to ensure its safe re-entry into the sanctuary, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bright Choomanee
