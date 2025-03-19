Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success
Photo courtesy of Japan Management Association

The Ministry of Commerce successfully facilitated Thai food exports exceeding 2 billion baht during the FOODEX Japan 2025 event in Tokyo.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, stated that the department collaborated with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Office of Commercial Affairs in Tokyo to present 59 Thai companies at the event.

Held from March 11 to 14 at Tokyo Big Sight, the Thailand Pavilion was organised under the policy of Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan, aiming to introduce Thai food and fruits to global markets.

The event resulted in business negotiations and sales agreements totalling approximately 2.049 billion baht. The most sought-after products included ready-to-cook Thai meal sets, dried fruits, ready-to-eat Thai curry products, and frozen seafood.

The Thailand Pavilion also featured activities to enhance the image of Thai food and fruit products, such as cooking demonstrations of tom yum kung, a world heritage dish recognised by UNESCO.

Thai exporters showcased their products, including those with the Thai Select certification, and conducted a Blind Test with Thai bananas. Influencers were involved in content creation to promote these products, attracting significant attention from visitors.

Photo courtesy of MGR Online
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Furthermore, discussions were held with key importers regarding the expansion of fresh Thai fruit markets in Japan. Importers agreed to trial Thai durians, with the Office of Commercial Affairs in Tokyo supporting promotional activities in collaboration with local department stores.

“Thai food and beverages continue to grow well amid global market competition due to their quality, diversity, and creativity, drawing considerable interest from importers. This year, new exporters successfully closed deals at FOODEX, and all Thai participants expressed satisfaction, encouraging the department to organise similar activities at future events.”

FOODEX Japan 2025, marking its 50th anniversary, is the oldest international food and beverage industry exhibition in Japan. This year, it hosted over 3,000 exhibitors from 70 countries and attracted more than 72,000 industry-related attendees, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of NBT World
Photo courtesy of NBT World

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

