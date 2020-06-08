Policeman survives fall from roof in northern Thailand | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Policeman survives fall from roof in northern Thailand
A policeman in the northern province of Phitsanulok has had a lucky escape after he slipped and fell while re-arranging flags on the roof of the police station. Following a bout of heavy rain and high winds, Wichayut Srikrajang noticed the flags were in disarray and took it upon himself to fix them. However, the rain had also made the roof’s surface slippery. Wichayut ended up losing his footing and slipping off the roof, landing on the steps of the station below.
Ouch!
He was swiftly helped by fellow officers, who called the local rescue team. Wichayut was taken to Naresuan University Hospital for treatment. He had fractured a rib and needed 8 stitches in his head, but Thai Residents reports that he is now back home and recovering well. He says he remembers slipping while on the roof but not much after that. The Thaiger wishes him a speedy recovery!
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Crime
Police investigating a double murder and suicide in Lampang
Police in the northern province of Lampang were called to the scene of a double murder, where a man killed two relatives and stabbed another before killing himself. His motive remains unknown. Police say they learned of the attack at about 7:45am yesterday.
The victims were identified as 52 year old Amphon Saikon and 70 year old Inkaew Promdam. Police and rescue workers called to the scene found the 2 men lying on the road dead with bullet wounds. A third man, identified as the gunman, 52 year old Somthop Saikon, was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a wooden house. A shotgun was found near his feet. Police also found a knife and a spare shotgun shell in his pocket.
51 year old Phannee Saikon, the wife of one of the victims, was found inside the house with multiple stab wounds to her chest. Relatives rushed her to a Lampang Hospital.
A neighbour, 51 year old Phan Promdam, told police that all 4 people involved were related. She says she saw Somthop approach Phanee and stab her. Phanee then ran out onto the road and called for help. Her husband and father ran out their house to intervene, but they were met by Somthop with a shotgun, who killed them both.
Phanee fled to her house and hid. Somthop chased her but couldn’t find her. He sat down in front of the house and turned the shotgun on himself, according to Phanee.
Lampang police are investigating.
In a similar story, police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the southern province of Phuket, involving a couple who allegedly had a falling out over drugs. Police were called around 4:30pm Wednesday after people reported hearing a single gunshot. Upon arrival they found a man dead on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his head, an apparent suicide. A revolver was found beside him.
He was later identified as 42 year old Thanet “Oley” Chuisod. Police told The Phuket News that before finding his body they had been called to a shop where Thanet had shot and killed 27 year old Suphattra Suwanworn before speeding off on his motorbike.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post | The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Nakhon Phanom teacher suspended for alleged sexual abuse
In yet another of a growing string of sex abuse cases involving teachers in Thailand in recent months, education authorities claim a science teacher sexually molested a 17 year old female student in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, and have suspended him pending an investigation. The acting chief of the Nakhon Phanom education office says the suspension came after a complaint filed by the mother of the alleged victim.
The suspension was in response to a direct instruction from Thailand’s education minister that the Office of the Basic Education Commission get to the bottom of the complaint. He says initial investigation confirmed there were grounds to the allegation, adding that the teacher is suspected of abusing several girls at the high school. The minister added the teacher is suspended pending a probe and an Education Ministry decision on whether he should be dismissed.
On Tuesday, a source said the teacher reported to the area education office and gave a statement, after which the office decided the allegation had grounds, leading to the suspension order. The alleged victims reportedly kept quiet about their ordeal as they were afraid of the teacher, who claimed high level connections at the Education Ministry.
The alleged abuse was revealed after the mother of 1 of the girls noticed her daughter appeared withdrawn and didn’t want to go to school, the source said. She also learned her daughter had been communicating with a male teacher via social media before he molested her. The area education office helped the woman file a police complaint against the teacher.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
25 arrested after police raid online gambling base in Mae Sot
Police arrested 25 people involved in online gambling after a raid Saturday night at a house in Mae Sot, Northern Thailand, right on the Burmese border. Police also confiscated equipment used for the online gaming. Out of the 25 people arrested, 5 of them were Thai and the rest were foreigners, mostly from China.
Since people have been staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have been gambling online, the chief of the Immigration Police Bureau says. Police seized 7 computers, 14 smartphones and 2,000 to 2,500 SIM cards. The gambling operations also has 50 bank accounts with a total of around 100 million baht.
The illegal gambling business operated 24 hours a day with employees working in 3 shifts that were 8 hours each.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Music supergroup BTS donated $1 million to ‘Black Lives Matter’. Their fans responded.
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 8
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Policeman survives fall from roof in northern Thailand
Thai Village official arrested for posting child pornography online
22 tonnes of seized marijuana passed on to researchers
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
Police officer faces scrutiny after flying helicopter onto temple grounds
Thailand activists hold online Black Lives Matter protest
Inspection reveals some Bangkok massage shops flouting Covid hygiene measures
Supermarket delivery staff go the extra mile for bedridden customer in Bangkok
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Prison skill centres proposed to help former inmates find jobs
Khon Kaen Hospital director faces ‘kickback’ probe
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok for 2020
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
No date for resumption of international arrivals: PM
Thailand may hold a July Songkran event if Covid-19 situation remains stable
Major makeover proposed for Pattaya’s Walking Street
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
As Thailand’s beaches reopen, crowds flock back
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Phone hackers empty out woman’s bank account
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Pattaya’s beaches have re-opened but no beach chairs yet
4 metre python caught after eating school’s pets
Developers need to clear stock, heavy discounting in property market
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
- Business3 days ago
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
- Business3 days ago
Electricity discount has been switched off
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man arrested after hacking bank account of nearly 400,000 baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
They arrived! One Thai/Australian family’s battle to re-unite.
- Business3 days ago
Former senior prosecutor says Thai Airways rehab plan will unveil extensive corruption
ken jones
June 8, 2020 at 4:48 pm
The Thai trinity. The Kingdom. Military and Policde. They are the only dominant thing on the airwaves publications and print. Sicking propaganda. Goelbeles of germany would be proud.