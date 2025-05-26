Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

Police probe reveals broader illegal network behind forged plates and concealed weapons

Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car
A 58 year old man was arrested for using a forged licence plate on a luxury Mercedes-Benz, buying it from the black market. The real owner faced police fines, leading to the discovery of further offences.

Police Colonel Apichat Renchana, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthisak Khumkhun and Police Captain Bodi Duanphon, apprehended Wisit on May 25 on Highway 3 at kilometre markers 108-109, in Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

Wisit was charged with using falsified government documents, possessing a firearm and ammunition without a permit, and carrying a firearm in public without a licence. The arrest followed the discovery of two fake licence plates on his black Mercedes-Benz and a 9mm pistol with 14 bullets.

The case began when the rightful owner of the licence plate filed a complaint at Huai Yai Police Station in Chon Buri. The owner had received traffic tickets for violations committed by the car using their plate number.

This prompted police to investigate and eventually spot the vehicle on Highway 3. Wisit, caught driving the car, failed to present the vehicle registration documents.

Further checks revealed that the vehicle identification number did not match the licence plate, which was registered under another person’s name. Additionally, tax stickers on the car were also forged.

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car | News by Thaiger
When the car was searched, a 9mm handgun and ammunition were found in the glove compartment without any ownership documents. During the police investigation, Wisit confessed to purchasing the vehicle through Facebook from the black market in 2024 for 100,000 baht (US$3,080).

The transaction lacked an official transfer of ownership or a sales contract. Following the confession, Wisit was transferred to Saen Suk Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a police chase on Ayutthaya-Sena Road ended in a dramatic crash, leaving several injured.

The car, occupied by a 61 year old man and a 31 year old woman of Karen descent, was discovered carrying multiple counterfeit documents.

