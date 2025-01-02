New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

Published: 16:55, 02 January 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวด่วนปาตานี

A Burmese tourist fell to his death from a cliff at a waterfall in the southern province of Songkhla yesterday, January 1. Rescue efforts spanned over three hours.

Rangers overseeing the waterfall at the Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary in Songkhla sought assistance from Mittaphap Samakki Foundation rescuers to retrieve the body of the Burmese man, 31 year old Aung Htike, due to the steep terrain and rapids.

Aung Htike fell from the third tier of the waterfall to the second tier. His body became wedged in a rock crevice on the cliff between the two tiers. Rescuers managed to retrieve his body by rappelling down from the third tier

Rescuers descended 10 metres downwards, secured the body to a stretcher, and then pulled the stretcher back up to the third tier. The operation took the team over three hours to complete, but the task was not yet finished.

The rescue team then had to carry the body to the first tier of the waterfall via a steep and slippery path. The deceased’s mother reportedly broke into tears upon seeing her son’s body.

Photo via Facebook/ คลิปเด็ด ข่าวร้อน

Aung Htike’s sister-in-law told Thai Rath that the family visited the waterfall during their new year holiday. She recounted seeing Aung Htike attempting to step from one stone to another before slipping and falling into the water. The strong current swept him from the third tier of the waterfall to the second, where he became lodged on the cliff.

Thai Rath reported that Aung Htike was not the first victim to lose their life at this spot. Multiple accidents occurred in the same area, with most victims being swept by the water to the exact location where his body was found.

It is unclear whether the attraction is equipped with adequate warning signs or safety measures for visitors.

Photo via Facebook/ คลิปเด็ด ข่าวร้อน

Another waterfall with a history of accidents is the Na Mueang 1 and 2 Waterfalls on Koh Samui, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani. Despite the installation of numerous warning signs, accidents at this location continue to make headlines.

In one recent case reported last month, a 29 year old Indian man fell to his death at Na Mueang 2 Waterfall. The victim reportedly ignored warning signs in an attempt to capture a high-angle view.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

