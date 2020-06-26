Northern Thailand
Family’s home seized over unpaid 17,000 baht student loan
A family’s home was seized for failing to pay back a 17,000 baht student debt. Not only were they kicked out of their home, but it was sold swiftly with little or no consultation with the family.
The Phrae home in Northern Thailand was seized over the unpaid student loans. The family was later notified in a letter by the Phrae Legal Execution Office that the home was sold in a public auction for 2 million baht. The family has since filed a complaint with the Damrong Dharma Centre (consumer complaints).
The home belonged to the father of the woman who owes student loans. It is unclear why the father would be penalised for his daughter’s debt. A letter from authorities was sent to the family, but many members are illiterate. By the time the letter was sent to family member who was able to read, the home had been sold.
Her sister, Kornthip Wongtawan, told reporters that her sister took out a loan to study at the Phrae Agricultural College. She has since graduated. While she started making payments, she stopped at one point. She now plans on visiting the student loans office.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Baby elephants abused to “break” them for tourism- VIDEO
The plight of Thailand’s many elephants has made plenty of headlines since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in January, especially in the North, where the many elephant camps and “sanctuaries” were the a major draw for tourist revenue until the Emergency Decree and travel ban forced many to close. To avoid starvation, thousands made the long journey back to their home villages, where their arrival often caused more problems.
Now, footage of an abused baby elephant being jabbed by bullhooks – long metal rods with sharpened tips – to tame it before forcing it to join the tourist industry has been released by conservationists, in a bid to end the practice. The footage, taken on a hidden camera last year and published yesterday by UK-based animal rights group World Animal Protection, shows what they say is the forced separation of a 2 year old female elephant from her mother.
The distraught, disoriented calf can be seen confined to a small space known as the “crush box,” and held by chains and ropes for days as she struggles to escape. Calves are jabbed with bullhooks to get them to understand basic commands, sometimes drawing blood.
About 3,000 domesticated elephants worked in Thailand’s tourism sector, used for rides and performing tricks for travellers. Animal rights activists have long argued that elephants endure abuse in the tourism industry, starting with the so-called “crush” process to tame them when they’re young. Jan Schmidt-Burbach, a wildlife veterinarian with WAP, told AFP:
“We need to ensure that this is the last generation of elephants used for commercial tourism,”
WAP has not released details of the location of the camp to avoid repercussions for the people who took the video. But Thailand’s plans to relax some travel restrictions in the coming weeks, if the virus remains contained, have conservationists fearing the return of “the crush.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | AFP
224 arrested in another Mae Sot gambling raid
Police raided a large and sophisticated online gambling operation, arresting more than 200 people at a hotel in the Mae Sot district in Northern Thailand, close to the Burmese border, as part of an on-going investigation into Chinese-related online gambling.
Apparently, there was a crackdown on the illegal gambling in the Myanmar town Myawaddy, causing those involved to flee to Mae Sot, just across the border. Many are Chinese nationals. They either rented or purchased homes and hotels in the area to set up the gambling operations.
224 people were arrested in Wednesday evening’s raid on gambling-related charges. Police confiscated at least 100 computers, mobile phones and 240 bank account passbooks. About 2 weeks ago, police raided a home in Mae Sot used as an online gambling den, arresting 25 people. They also seized 7 computers, 14 smartphones and 2,000 to 2,500 SIM cards.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
British expat petitions government to help desperate elephants, handlers
The closure of elephant camps and sanctuary-style tourist attraction throughout the northeastern provinces has left thousands of elephants facing starvation. Some have made the long march back to their home villages, where their arrival is creating more problems than it solves.
Susan Field, a British citizen living in Koh Samui, yesterday presented a petition with nearly 65,000 signatures to the Thai government asking them to provide urgent financial aid for elephants and their handlers, who have received no income since tourists disappeared at the start of the outbreak.
“The future for elephants in Thailand looks extremely grim. In order to make a few baht, the mahouts may take their elephants back to begging in the streets or other cruel and degrading activities. Do these magnificent animals, your national symbol, deserve this? I don’t believe they do.”
If this tragic and desperate situation deteriorates further, and elephants begin to starve to death, Field believes it will have an extremely negative and adverse effect on Thailand’s tourism industry.
The petition has 2 specific requirements…
• Immediate and regular financial aid to help these elephants, their mahouts and families to have food and shelter – particularly in this critical time.
• To consider issuing a law to keep elephants safe and protected.
“I respectfully ask you to use your influence – and your hearts – to demonstrate your reverence for the elephant, your national symbol. Please do not leave them starving and suffering.”
SOURCE: Infinity Communications
