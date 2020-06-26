Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Following the announcement that Thailand would once again open its doors to certain categories of international visitors, the government’s Covid-19 task force has confirmed most will have to agree to a 14 day quarantine. It’s understood the first group to be granted entry to the Kingdom from July 1 will include businesspeople, skilled workers and experts, teachers, students, and medical tourists, as well as foreign residents with Thai families here.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government expects around 50,000 foreigners under the new rules, 30,000 of whom are expected to be arriving for medical treatment. In addition, officials expect over 15,000 skilled workers, 2,000 teachers and students, and 2,000 foreign residents with Thai families. Around 700 foreign investors or business people are also expected.
Dr. Taweesilp says most foreign visitors will be required to undergo a 14 day quarantine period, to ensure Thailand can continue its successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus. The 14 day quarantine has also been a requirement for all repatriating Thais. He adds that many have already registered for permission to come to Thailand and have agreed to the quarantine requirements.
In the case of those coming on short visits, on business, or as guests of the government, they will have to agree to be tested for Covid-19 before departure in their home country, and again on arrival in Thailand. They must also have health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment, and agree to be monitored by medical staff during their stay.
From August 1, Thailand may implement a “travel bubble” scheme, whereby tourists from countries or cities that have also successfully suppressed the virus, may enter into a reciprocal agreement for the sharing of some tourism and business trips.
It’s understood all of the above proposals will be submitted to the government’s Covid-19 taskforce for consideration this coming Monday.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Business
Thai exports hit new low, pandemic to blame
Thailand’s exports have dropped drastically and the Thai Ministry of Commerce blames the coronavirus pandemic for the low levels and the shrinking supply and demand market. In a report released yesterday, exports for May are the lowest they’ve been in 4 years.
Worldwide lockdowns have caused production in Thailand to take a plunge, according to the director-general of the commerce ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Pimchanok Vonkorpon. On the flip side, exports of farm products and food actually grew by 22%.
“The export value in May was recorded at 16.8 billion US dollars, down 22.50% year-on-year, and the import value was at 13.58 billion U.S. dollars, down by 34.4%.” The report says that in the year’s first 5 months, overall Thai exports dropped down 3.7% year-on-year and imports decreased by 11.6% year-on-year.
SOURCE: Xinhua
Business
NokScoot downsizes, airlines ask for financial help
Travel restrictions and flight cancellations across the globe have caused once busy sky traffic to go quiet as airlines are taking a battering from the coronavirus outbreak. Less of the bird-like, yellow beaked planes will be in the air as the popular budget airline NokScoot just announced it’s downsizing their fleet and laying off employees to try and keep the business viable at this disruptive time in the world of international travel.
Due to the pandemic international air services could be hobbled for the next 2 to 3 years and NokScoot says it would be impossible for the business to recover from the situation if it didn’t make drastic changes. The company is now going through the process of downsizing its fleet which will also cut down the number of crew. It had been rumoured in some social media posts that the airline would cease all operations, but NokScoot says that’s not the case, they’re just restructuring.
NokScoot isn’t the only airline hurting. The airline and 7 other Thai-based airlines, mostly budget carriers, are asking the government for 24 billion baht in soft loans. Without the funds, Thai AirAsia says many airlines will simply collapse.
The executive chairman of SET-listed Asia Aviation and the largest shareholder of Thai AirAsia, Tassapon Bijleveld, says that airlines need the soft loans to continue operations. And if NokScoot collapses, Bijleveld said AirAsia X would be unable to take over all of NokScoot’s routes.
“If the government does not approve the soft loans airlines have requested, when Thailand opens to international travellers there may not be enough jets to serve them as many airlines have serious cash flow problems.”
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Thailand has now gone over a month without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19, and July 1, approaching quickly, will see the resumption of all businesses and activities originally suspended under the Emergency Decree, including bars, pubs and “soapy” massage parlours. Spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the announcement yesterday.
He told the media regulations have been drafted for the fifth round of easing of restrictions “when complete relaxation will occur.” Businesses and activities set to resume this time pose the highest risk of transmission. Their closure had an insignificant impact on the overall economy, but some groups are in deep financial trouble because of it, including bar staff, musicians and singers.
Dr. Taweesilp says schools will also fully open. Restrictions on opening hours at malls will be lifted. Pubs, bars and karaoke shops can reopen, but must close at midnight for now. Groups of customers will be capped at 5 people, and will not be allowed to join other groups. Sales promotion activities, ie “beer girls,” will be banned. Video game parlours can reopen, but will prohibited from selling food or beverages. Busineses offering bath-sauna-massage service (aka. “soapy” massage) will reopen on the condition that customers and staff wear face masks and observe social distancing, except during “bathing time.”
“Customers must use the Thai Chana app when they check in, or manually register their visit in a book.”
Staff will be regularly tested for Covid-19 and other related diseases.
At all the newly reopened premises, the government will continue to require body temperature screening, the use of face masks, social distancing, regular cleaning, a month of surveillance camera footage to facilitate disease investigation, and use of the Thai Chana app for check-in and check-out.
Dr. Taweesilp said (with a completely straight face), that at “soapy” massage parlours surveillance cameras will cover only public areas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
