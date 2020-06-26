Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand | The Thaiger

Following the announcement that Thailand would once again open its doors to certain categories of international visitors, the government’s Covid-19 task force has confirmed most will have to agree to a 14 day quarantine. It’s understood the first group to be granted entry to the Kingdom from July 1 will include businesspeople, skilled workers and experts, teachers, students, and medical tourists, as well as foreign residents with Thai families here.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government expects around 50,000 foreigners under the new rules, 30,000 of whom are expected to be arriving for medical treatment. In addition, officials expect over 15,000 skilled workers, 2,000 teachers and students, and 2,000 foreign residents with Thai families. Around 700 foreign investors or business people are also expected.

Dr. Taweesilp says most foreign visitors will be required to undergo a 14 day quarantine period, to ensure Thailand can continue its successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus. The 14 day quarantine has also been a requirement for all repatriating Thais. He adds that many have already registered for permission to come to Thailand and have agreed to the quarantine requirements.

In the case of those coming on short visits, on business, or as guests of the government, they will have to agree to be tested for Covid-19 before departure in their home country, and again on arrival in Thailand. They must also have health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment, and agree to be monitored by medical staff during their stay.

From August 1, Thailand may implement a “travel bubble” scheme, whereby tourists from countries or cities that have also successfully suppressed the virus, may enter into a reciprocal agreement for the sharing of some tourism and business trips.

It’s understood all of the above proposals will be submitted to the government’s Covid-19 taskforce for consideration this coming Monday.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post