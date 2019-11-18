Wife chooses winning lottery ticket, husband flees WITH the winning ticket | The Thaiger

North East
Wife chooses winning lottery ticket, husband flees WITH the winning ticket
PHOTO: Pornthida Chamnanwet with her formal complaint about the missing winning lottery ticket, and her husband who stole it – Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
A 34 year old husband has left his wife stranded at home. He disappeared with their winning lottery ticket from Saturday’s draw. The winning ticket is worth around 6 million baht.
23 year old Pornthida Chamnanwet has made a formal complaint to police that her husband has disappeared, along with the winning ticket, even though, she claims, the couple had agreed to share the money equally. Pornthida is from Ubon Ratchathani and filed her complaint at the Phra Pradaeng police station yesterday morning.
34 year old Wijak Wannaprasit, from Bangkok’s Thon Buri district, worked with his wife in a local factory.
They had cashed in their ticket for prize of a few hundred baht with a local lottery vendor on November 9 and then bought two more lottery tickets for Saturday’s draw (there are two draws per month). The wife said she chose one of the two tickets they bought.
The ticket she chose, 017223, won 6 million baht as the first prize in the draw on Saturday afternoon.
The jubilant couple went to the Phra Pradaeng police station to register their win and had their photos taken with the winning ticket. They then returned to their rented room. Pornthida told police that they agreed to divide the 6 million windfall equally and were planning how they would spend their share.
Then, on Sunday evening, Pornthida told police that her husband said she could only have 2 million baht on the 6 million baht prize. Then they had argued. Her husband told her to “go to court”, and left the house with the winning ticket.
Pornthida has asked if police can prevent her husband cashing in the ticket. She says she will also ask the Government Lottery Office to block any payment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Northern Thailand drops 1-3 degrees, South to see little rain for the rest of the year
PHOTO: TakeMeTour
A strong high-pressure system is looming over southern China and will also affect the upper Northeast of Thailand by tonight and early tomorrow.
The Thailand Meteorological Department are forecasting another rather drop of 1.3 degrees C with mornings expected to be cool and foggy in the north and north-east. The high-pressure system affect the North and the Central regions by tomorrow (November 19). The TMD are warning transport in the area to watch out for potentially dangerous conditions on roads in mountainous areas with possible low cloud and fog.
The weak northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand will bring less rain to the South. The ‘wet season’ south west monsoon finished in October and the winds have already moved around to the north and north-east in southern areas for the past few weeks.
There will be little or no rain on most of the south now until next May, except for some local thunder showers.
The lack of rain in the south is causing an acute water storage shortage in Phuket, with the island’s catchment’s well below their storage levels as the island gets busier for the annual high season traffic.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 8-12 degrees on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning, temperatures lows 19-22 degrees and highs of 33-34 degrees C. Temperature likely to drop to 9-12 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs 33-35 degrees C.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degree C; wave height 1 metre.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 20 per cent of the area; lows of 22-24 degrees, high 31-33 degrees C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thunder showers in 30 per cent of the area; lows 23-26 degrees, highs 33-34 degree C; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metre during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding suburbs: Partly cloudy with mist in the morning; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees C.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
Police seek "copyright agents" for extortion
Police in Nakhon Ratchasima say they’re seeking a warrant to arrest “copyright agents” who attempted to extort dozens of vendors. The investigation is nearly complete and warrants will be issued by the end of this week.
“We are waiting for documents from relevant copyright holders, and we have also established a committee to identify police officers accused of involvement,” according to a spokeman.
About 50 vendors are preparing criminal complaints against the same “copyright agents,” who ordered krathongs decorated with cartoon characters from a teenage girl then demanded 50,000 baht for copyright infringement, threatening her with criminal charges.
One of the vendors says her daughter was the victim of a similar sting, and her family paid 30,000 baht. Vendors are claiming a total loss of around a million baht. Police they’ll consider the vendors’ complaints.
More victims in other provinces also claim they were similarly extorted after making custom products showing cartoon characters.
Korat City’s police chief has been transferred due to allegations that officers under his command colluded with copyright agents.
Meanwhile, the girl in the original story earned over 16,000 baht on Loy Krathong day as people lined up to buy her krathongs, made of ice cream cones, at a stall in front of a mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.
She said her floats sold out in about an hour and she would use half the money for tuition fees, and give the other half to her parents.
SOURCE: khaosodenglish.com
Wall of graffiti art the longest landmark in northeast Thailand
More than 30 graffiti artists are being invited to celebrate the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, more commonly known as Korat.
The Nation reports that the city’s Culture Office is inviting works on the theme of “Korat: the art city”. The move comes as the government named Korat, along with Krabi and Chiang Mai, as pilot cities for the arts.
Korat will also host the second Thailand Biennale, a renowned international exhibition of contemporary art that takes place twice a year.
Photo: matichon
The city’s residents and officials are planning art events and further development of Korat in line with it becoming a city of the arts.
As part of this work, Korat graffiti artists have come together to create a wall of art they’re calling “K Battle Thailand Present”.
At 49 metres long, the colourful wall is understood to be the longest graffiti work in northeast Thailand.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
