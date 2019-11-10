New eyes for the bionic man – modern lens exchange surgery | The Thaiger

Phuket
New eyes for the bionic man – modern lens exchange surgery
Tim Newton is the CEO of The Thaiger and edits the English-language website.
Healthy, happy, busy and no feeling that I’m actually 60 years old. But here I am about to get eye surgery that should rid me of reading glasses and give me an equivalent of the vision I had when I was a lot younger.
I’ve spent the last 20 years wearing 100 baht reading glasses, of progressively stronger power. Now my distance vision has been been getting worse over the past year and night time driving has become a blur of lights and not a lot more. I needed to get something done.
What I’m looking forward to is a house without a pair of reading glasses in every room and always screaming at my staff “Where are my glasses?”
It’s not LASIK, it’s called RLE – Refractive Lens Exchange. It’s like cataract surgery but instead of replacing my tired old lenses inside my eyed with a single-focus artificial lens, the doctor will put a multi-focal lens inside my eye. It has a range of focus for near, middle and far distance, all in the same, tiny little artificial lens. They will stay in my eyes for the rest of my life.
Somewhere between excited and petrified, I will have the surgery this week – over two days and around an hour in the operating theatre each time. The surgery is very procedural, cataract surgeons do this probably thousands of times a year, and have done so using the current techniques since 1967.
A small incision (about 2.5-3mm) is made on the side of the eye, a phaco-emulsification tool is inserted into the eye, uses high-frequency sound waves to break up the old natural lens, then sucks all the bits out (I’m really dumbing all this down). An artificial lens is then inserted through the same incision, all rolled up, and unfolds where the old lens used to be.
Voila! Perfect vision. Sort of…
The whole procedure is usually down over two days – in my case one day, then the next, but some surgeons prefer to leave a few more days between. The idea being that the doctor wants to evaluate the success of the first operation before moving onto eye #2.
The surgery is done why the patient is fully awake with topical anaesthetic eyedrops. Scary, right? But the doctor has assured at least this patient that there will be no pain but perhaps a little ‘discomfort’ and feeling of pressure on the eye during the surgery.
I run a media business in Thailand – I am used to mild discomfort every day of the week!
The results should be seen almost immediately following the surgery and improve, according to the doctor, over the next few months as my brain adjusts to the new lenses. He told me to expect everything to be lot brighter and more colourful as my brain would have been over-compensating as my natural lenses have become cloudy over the years.
There are a few side-effects to the surgery, the most common may be halos around lights, particularly at night – some patients get this worse than others.
For me, any side-effects will be the trade off for good vision whilst working in front of the screen, something I do most of my working day.
I started looking at getting this done about four years ago when I was reading daily TV news for a local media company and I simply wasn’t able to read the autocue (prompter) anymore whilst on camera. So I started just ‘winging it’ with scripts but became overly nervous as, particularly with news, I like to consider and check everything I’m saying before actually presenting it – the journalistic control freak! Wearing glasses on camera is not easy with all the reflections.
PHOTO: Reading the auto-prompter on TV became difficult, then impossible – The Phuket News
The RLE procedure is not cheap – about 85,000 baht per eye, plus paying for your pre and post medication; lots and lots of anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial eyedrops.
I will gladly report on the results after it’s all over. I’m paying for the surgery out of my own pocket so will be able to deliver an honest appraisal. I am having the procedure done by a highly skilled ophthalmologist at the Bangkok Hospital Phuket.
So farewell, adios, sayonara and good riddens to my cheap reading glasses and my own, natural lenses inside my eyes. Speak to you after the surgery.
Events
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Happy Loy Krathong Phuket. But this year authorities are saying ‘only floating Krathongs thanks’, and preferably no polystyrene or steel pins. The event is on Monday, November 11.
In Phuket, the Provincial Office says fireworks, fire crackers and sky lanterns are prohibited for people’s safety. They say that these are the same guidelines as every year (but a few always sneak through the system).
Loi Krathong is a festival celebrated annually throughout Thailand The name could be translated as “to float a basket”, and comes from the tradition of making krathong or buoyant, decorated baskets, which are then floated on a river. Loi Krathong takes place on the evening of the full moon of the 12th month in the traditional Thai lunar calendar so the exact date of the festival changes every year.
Loy Krathong is celebrated at many of the island’s popular waterways and at many of the beaches. Many hotels also host their own celebrations for their tourist customers. Here are a few of the locations you will be able to launch your own Krathong or buy one on site and watch families and couples launching Krathongs.
Popular locations in Phuket include…
• the lake in Saphan Hin Park
• Suan Luang Park (off Naka Market Road)
• Bang Wad Dam, Kathu
• The recreation lake near Ket Ho Temple in Kathu
• Tin Mine Museum Lake on the Kathu back road, near BIS International School
• Nai Harn Lake and Nai Harn Beach
• Bang Maruam near the Alan Cooke Cricket Ground in Thalang
• Laguna (the main lake just inside the entrance)
• Just about anywhere along Patong Beach
On the night of the full moon, Thais launch their krathong on a river, canal or a pond, making a wish as they do so. The festival may originate from an ancient ritual paying respect to the water spirits.
We would urge people to consider the environment if you’re making your own Krathong or try and select Krathongs that are made from natural products. Many of the ‘commercial’ Krathongs use poly styrene and pins that end up scattered along our waterways and provide a hazard on the island’s beaches when the Krathongs eventually wash ashore and disintegrate.
If you’d like to make a krathong, here’s a very quick guide…
If you want the easy way out, you will find hundreds of stalls on the way or near any waterway around the island that is participating in the event. Try and pick ones that appear to be made from natural materials.
Happy Loy Krathong Phuket!
Environment
Phuket’s water supply running on empty
PHOTO: No, it’s not the moon, it’s Bang Neow Dam this week
Phuket shuffles into the high season with meagre water reserves and no concrete, sustainable plans to meet the upcoming seasonal water demands. In April this year the local water authority shuffled uncomfortably about the crisis at the end of the 2018/2019 dry season, denying there was a problem whilst cutting supplies to many communities around Phuket, mostly around Chalong, Thalang and eastern suburbs of Phuket Town. Just shut off the water!
On a tropical island where we’re surrounded by water, and with plenty of monsoonal rain falling on the island every year, it’s hard to imagine we could possibly be facing a water shortage. Especially after the crisis in March and April this year. But here we are.
In a ‘would-have-been-funny-if-it-wasn’t-true’ moment in April, the Phuket Water Authority announced water restrictions for the island one day (an odds and evens water usage schedule), only to reverse their decision the day after.
The water restrictions would have been draconian but, in hindsight, a responsible response to the problem. The reversal of the decision, and the lack of explanation, was a high water mark (pardon the pun) of local bureaucracy gone completely insane.
So, here we are, more hotel rooms available than ever, more developments completed and an island poised for, hopefully, an influx of tourists for the busiest time of the year. But we will start the high season with the lowest volume of water ever, when measured against the total expected demand.
Unless it randomly just starts raining every day, for a few months, the island will not be able to rely on our dams supplying us with water for the high season.
Last week an order from the National Office National Water Resources was directed at Phuket’s water tzars to take urgent action to fix the island’s water-supply saga.
But the angry finger waving from the capital comes half a year too late when the critical problem facing Phuket for the 2019/2020 high season had already been well recognised, and admitted, by officials from the Phuket Water Authority. Their hope that this wet-season rain would fill the empty dams has fallen short of expectations. In fact the island faces up to six months, probably a lot longer, of critical water shortages, until the 2020 wet season presumably arrives.
Bang Wad Dam in Kathu, less than 30% capacity
When Phuket’s residents take to social media about their water supply being turned off, just switched off without any warning – that’s what happened in March and April this year – the blame will land firmly in the lap of the PWA.
When the local media is approached to stop ‘running down the island’ with stories about empty dams and expensive emergency supplies, we will direct them towards the PWA.
When local businesses and hotels have to order daily water deliveries at extortionate prices, send the bill to the PWA. But good luck with that!
The last minute directive to ‘sort things out’ is too little and too late. The local authorities’ understanding of the looming problem is well documented, in their own words, from earlier this year. It’s just that they’ve done nothing about it.
As the wet season winds down for 2019, the Office of National Water Resoures says that Bang Wad dam in Kathu, the island’s largest reservoir and supplier to Patong, is not even 30% full. Bang Neow Dam, servicing areas north of Heroines Monument, is visibly almost dry with an official level of 8.38% of capacity, 5% of which is unusable.
(Strangely, the new Blue Tree water park was able to fill up over the wet season this year, but not the nearby Bang Neow Dam)
All this happened under Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana’s watch. So far he’s left the water problem in the hands of the local water authority. But now the Office National Water Resources says that Governor Phakaphong will be held responsible for overseeing remedial plans so that Phuket residents and businesses don’t have to suffer prolonged months of critical water shortages.
Precisely what they could do, at this stage, hasn’t been explained. But expect more finger pointing and probably a few resignations. But little more.
The bottomline is that the local government will have to ship in water from north of the island. There is no time left for anything else. It’s too late to build more dams, or enlarge the ones we have. It’s too late to light incense and pray for rain. It’s too late to plan, budget for and build new water supply infrastructure.
At the height of the crisis earlier this year the Army was brought in to help with the delivery of water to some of the worst affected communities – the sort of thing you’d expect in a third-world country after a decade of drought.
But this is Phuket, Thailand’s shining beacon of tourism, the Pearl of the Andaman. Whilst bleating about the lack of tourists, and still unable to admit responsibility for last year’s sinking of the Phoenix (killing 47 Chinese tourists), Phuket’s nominated officials have botched the most basic of infrastructure – a supply of water.
At the height of the crisis back in March and April this year the Governor never acknowledged the complexity or severity of the problem and, as far as we can see, has done SFA about a ‘plan’ when the dams run dry.
If the odds/evens water restrictions had been rolled out in, say, February this year, there would have been an outcry of over-stepping the mark and imposing draconian measures. In hindsight it would have been a responsible action and we’d be in a much better situation now. The water restrictions should have then been followed by urgent consultation and planning to avoid a tropical island ever having to suffer the embarrassment of turning off the water supply to its residents ever again.
Call it climate change or just a really bad wet season, the heavy rain simply hasn’t arrived this year to raise the levels of the island’s dams. Anything that falls in the next few weeks will be a bonus but with the winds already swinging around to the north and east a few weeks ago, the monsoon has already run out of steam.
The joke over recent years was that, if you wanted to start a booming business in Phuket, open a 7Eleven and put a bus stop out the front (for the Chinese tour buses). Our recommendation is, now, to buy some water trucks and start shipping in water. Because the island IS going to need it – our current reserves will not last through the high season.
The Thaiger was cheeky enough to ask for a list of all the private owners of water trucks on the island. We admit our request was just a thinly-veiled allegation.
An answer has not yet been forthcoming.
Crime
German retiree bundled up and robbed in his Phuket house
PHOTO: Achadtaya Chueniran
“The men ran off with two ATM cards and were able to convince the couple to tell them their PIN codes.”
A 70 year old German expat has been tied up and his arm slashed during a robbery at his Rassada residence last night. Two men attacked the man, accosted his Thai wife when she arrived home, and stole two ATM cards.
The man’s wife, 50 year old Chuthaporn Chudam, explained to police that drove back to her house in Rassada, east of Phuket Town, around 5pm and found two armed Thai men inside her house. The two were armed with knives and she estimated their age around 20-25 years. They had already bundled up her husband, 70 year old Wilhelm Christian Schrei, with black tape.
She noted that he already had wounds on his arms. Mr. Schrei was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket with a 12 centimetre knife wound by his wife. He is reported to be in a stable condition.
The robbers asked questions about what they had in the house and demanded the couple hand over valuables. The Thai woman explained to the pair they didn’t have anything valuable in the house so the men ran off with two ATM cards and were able to convince the couple to tell them their PIN codes.
She told police the men escaped through the back door of the house around 5.20pm.
Later Chuthaporn reported to police that a couple of withdrawals, around 1,900 baht each, were withdrawn from her Kasikorn account at 5.46pm. In the meantime she had phoned her bank and frozen the two account.
Phuket Police have been speaking to Mr. Schrei and are continuing their investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
