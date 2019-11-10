Six suspects detained for questioning over Yala massacre | The Thaiger

Insurgency
Six suspects detained for questioning over Yala massacre
ORIGINAL PHOTO: Reuters
More than 200 troops and police conducted searches in Thailand’s southern border provinces on Friday night, looking for suspects in Tuesday’s brutal attack in Yala Province that killed 15.
Nine suspects were arrested, but three were released shortly after checks showed they had no prior connections with the insurgency or criminal records. The rest were detained for questioning. Two other suspects were earlier detained as well in the days following the massacre.
Security forces found several knapsacks and bandages during the searches, but no weapons.
Police say background checks showed some of the six had existing arrest warrants, but more checks are needed to determine whether they were involved in the Yala checkpoint attack on Tuesday night.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported to have ordered a partial curfew in some districts of Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces, effective December 1. But a subsequent clarification from an official Army spokesperson say that there no such command but that they were looking at other ways to tighten security in the tour bled area.
The army says now that won’t upgrade the curfew in the troubled deep South following an attack that killed 15 people on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command says, contrary to some news reports, no curfew would be imposed at this stage.
Read the rest of that story HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Insurgency
Army clarifies curfew rumours for districts in Southern Thailand
PHOTO: New Straits Times
The army says now that won’t upgrade the curfew in the troubled deep South following an attack that killed 15 people on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command says, contrary to some news reports, no curfew would be imposed at this stage.
He says the Army is urging people not to panic.
“There is no immediate need to impose a curfew, and people should not be frustrated.”
Attacks blamed on islamic militants in the southernmost province of Yala left 15 community guards dead. The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.
A Friday announcement in the Royal Gazette allowed the director of ISOC to consider curfew in the several southern districts, effective from December 1 for up to a year, but ISOC explained that this only empowers LSOC to impose curfew.
“It is not an announcement of curfew per se,” said the spokesman.
SOURCE: The Nation
Insurgency
Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1
PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch, Associated Press
The government has confirmed that a partial curfew will be put in place for Thailand’s Deep South for one year from December 1. The announcement follows Tuesday night’s deadly attack by insurgents on a checkpoint in Yala when 15 people were killed.
The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.
Thai PBS World reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has used Section 18 of the Internal Security Act to introduce the curfew after the Yala attack, the worst the region has seen in several years.
The areas affected by the curfew are districts in Pattani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, with more information expected from the Army. Those living in the affected districts will be unable to leave their homes during the hours of the curfew, with the use of some electronic equipment restricted.
A military spokesperson says they believe they have now identified up to twenty people involved in the attack in Yala and urges those sheltering them to hand them over. Security officials are convinced that villages around the attack area are harbouring some of the attackers.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the office of a Muslim spiritual leader, condemns the recent attack, saying it goes against the principles of all religions and accuses the perpetrators of trying to create division between Buddhists and Muslims.
The statement calls for understanding between all religions and urges the government to bring the guilty to justice, to help the victims, and to make peace in the region a top priority.
It’s understood that two Muslims and a woman were among the 15 killed in Tuesday’s attack.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Insurgency
Ranger stabbed by attacker linked to southern Thailand insurgents
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
A paramilitary ranger remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed by a man who tried, unsuccessfully, to steal his service rifle. The man was quickly subdued by another ranger. The attacker reportedly died following the incident. The scuffle took place yesterday near Ban Suwo defence outpost in Narathiwat.
It was reported that the assailant, identified later as ‘Manso Harwae’, had been hiding near the outpost, alighted from a motorcycle and attacked the ranger, Somsak Decha, from behind with a folding knife.
Police claim the suspect was under the influence of drugs.
Somsak reportedly fell to the ground with a serious knife wound to the back of his head while the assailant tried to grab his rifle. Another ranger, who was standing nearby, intervened and whacked the assailant with his rifle butt.
The assailant fell unconscious and is reported to have died shortly afterward, while the injured ranger was rushed to the provincial hospital for emergency treatment, before being flown to the better equipped Songkhla Nakarind Hospital in Hat Yai.
A background check on the assailant indicates that he was the brother of a suspected insurgent wanted by authorities for alleged involvement in violent incidents in the Deep South.
All security officials are being alerted not to travel alone, as a precaution against surprise attack by insurgents, following Tuesday night’s attack on a defence volunteer outpost in Yala province, where 15 volunteers were killed and several other people were injured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
Study shows most Thai people live hand to mouth
Buddhists call for boycott of Hilton & Waldorf Astoria Hotels with the opening of Siddhartha Lounge
New eyes for the bionic man – modern lens exchange surgery
Officer in krathong copyright entrapment case transferred
Six suspects detained for questioning over Yala massacre
Bangkok governor: One krathong per family
Army clarifies curfew rumours for districts in Southern Thailand
Thai Airways management ‘asked’, staff ‘told’, to cut expenses
China announces policies to lure foreign investors
‘Nakri’ now upgraded to typhoon as it approaches Vietnam’s coast
From January 1, 46 shopping centres and convenience chains stop giving out single-use plastic bags
Thailand’s ‘economic condition index’ expected to decline in Q3
How to celebrate Loy Krathong or Yi Peng in Chaing Mai
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Loy Krathong
Thai deputy PM puts security agencies on alert for Loy Krathong
SE Asian banks slowly giving way to e-payments and payment apps
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Events8 hours ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
- Tourism4 days ago
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
- Economy2 days ago
Thai baht dips after rate cut
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew
- Economy3 days ago
Ease on foreign investments and cut on official interest rate
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thai road death toll tops 12,000 in 2019
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai passengers warned not to write on passports if they wish to travel
- Air Pollution2 days ago
European level 4 motorbike exhaust standards coming