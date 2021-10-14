Connect with us

Family attempts to sell eyes and kidneys to save home and farm

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A family offers to sell eyes and kidney to save their home. (via Facebook สำนักข่าวธรรมาภิบาลโพสต์)

After signing as a guarantor for a lifelong friend’s tractor purchase who defaulted, a man and his family in Ubon Ratchathani are trying to sell their eyes and kidneys to save his home and farm. The man, along with his wife and 2 sons, is currently walking 100 kilometres in the rain from their home to the provincial capital where PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit tomorrow to plead for relief.

The family had placed 2 vinyl signs in front of their home advertising their eyes and kidneys, or any other organs, for sale from all 4 family members if it would raise the 860,725 baht needed to save their home and their 9 rai of farmland.

After that failed to attract buyers, they took the signs and began walking in the rain to the provincial capital. They have been greeted on their walk by residents along the road who learned of their story and came out to offer support.

The heartwrenching story started in 2014 when the 48 year old man, who works as a radio DJ and in local government for Jead tambon administration organisation in Khemarat district, agreed to co-sign on a tractor purchase for 860,000 baht for his friend’s wife. His friend is a local policeman at Na Tan Police Station whom he had known since childhood, with a stable job, so he agreed to sign.

But soon after, payments were missed, and by 2016, the family had been served a warrant as a second defendant in a default case. His friend promised it was under control and being mediated, but when the court ordered the tractor returned along with depreciation fees, the wife did not return it.

Last year, the Legal Execution Department notified the family that their land and home were being seized and auctions, but it failed to attract a buyer at 2 auctions, though it is up for auction again on October 16.

Desperate and out of ideas, the panicked family devised the plan to raise money to pay the 860,000 debt and save their house and farm by selling their organs. Now they are walking the 100 kilometres with their sign to raise awareness and hope for a meeting with PM Prayut to ask directly for assistance.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-14 22:14
It's sounds absolutely dreadful. But I'd be marching towards the policeman and his wife... and a lot earlier too. Not the Thai way I guess...
image
Lifeboat
2021-10-14 22:47
So this happened before covid 19, and the friend who they trusted faulted on the loan? It's the friend whos the bad guy, not the PM. What do they expect? The PM to make the friend pay?
image
Stonker
2021-10-15 00:13
2 hours ago, yetanother said: horrid news; this signifies that it isnt just the 'disenfranchised' and 'poor' that are taking the big hits from covid, but , rather, the middle class is starting to slide down; always bad when the…
image
NCC1701A
2021-10-15 00:32
funny they did not say anything about their daughters because i am pretty sure i know them and they told me i helped pay most of this off last year.
image
kmc
2021-10-15 00:33
never loan your friend's wife money. OR ANYONE. duh. I've loaned money out a few times in my life...never got paid back. But certainly not 900k baht.
Trending