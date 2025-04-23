World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

Thailand’s retirement lottery has received international acclaim, with the World Bank calling it a “remarkable innovation” for boosting retirement savings.

The scheme, which cleverly combines the public’s love for gambling with the need for financial security, has sparked significant interest at the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (WB-IMF) Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The World Bank has expressed strong interest in studying Thailand’s initiative, recognising its potential as a model for other developing countries struggling with insufficient retirement savings.

“It’s an innovative solution to the pressing issue of retirement planning,” said Paopoom Rojanasakul, Thailand’s Deputy Finance Minister. He added that the scheme could be a game-changer, especially for nations facing similar challenges.

The retirement lottery is a simple yet effective concept. It offers digital scratch-off tickets costing 50 baht, with weekly prizes but with a significant twist: the entire purchase price of the ticket is invested in the buyer’s retirement savings.

The savings, including any investment gains, are returned to the buyer when they reach the age of 60, regardless of whether they win any prizes. This structure ensures that every participant is saving for their future, rather than spending money on purely recreational gambling.

Paopoom highlighted the economic benefits, explaining that the scheme not only requires a modest budget of approximately 750 million baht annually, but it also encourages a staggering 13 billion baht in savings each year. More importantly, it funnels funds previously used for informal gambling activities into a formal savings system, creating a significant boost to national savings.

The World Bank expressed its admiration for the initiative, noting its potential to solve one of the most pressing issues faced by many developing countries: encouraging long-term savings for an ageing population.

The retirement lottery has already passed its initial stage in the Thai Parliament and is progressing through the legislative process, with plans for broader implementation, reported The Nation.

Thailand’s innovative scheme could set a global precedent, offering a much-needed solution for countries looking to enhance their citizens’ financial security in retirement.

The World Bank’s endorsement signals that the retirement lottery could be the key to unlocking sustainable savings for future generations.

