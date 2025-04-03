Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025
64 1 minute read
Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings
Pictures courtesy of iStock

Parliament has given unanimous approval in principle for a bill to amend the National Savings Fund (NSF) Act 2011, setting the stage for a retirement lottery initiative. This scheme aims to bolster retirement savings by permitting the NSF to issue lottery tickets, a measure widely supported by MPs as a way to enhance financial security for the elderly.

The proposal was brought forward during a parliamentary session yesterday, April 2, overseen by Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangpan.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul emphasised the urgency of the amendment due to Thailand’s rapidly ageing population, which is expanding more swiftly than in neighbouring countries. He noted that many older Thais lack sufficient savings, contributing to financial instability in their senior years.

Paopoom also pointed out the popularity of gambling, particularly lottery ticket purchases, among Thais. Unfortunately, those engaging in underground lotteries often incur losses without benefiting in the long term.

Related Articles

To counter this, the government has proposed a savings scheme modelled as a retirement lottery, aiming to channel gambling tendencies into a productive savings mechanism.

Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings | News by Thaiger

According to the proposed plan, citizens would have the option to buy NSF lottery tickets via a mobile application for 50 baht each, with draws conducted every Friday in collaboration with the Government Lottery Office (GLO).

Winners would receive cash prizes through automatic bank transfer, while non-winning participants would accumulate savings. Upon reaching 60 years of age, participants would receive their initial investment along with any returns.

Paopoom stated that the government intends to allocate 700 million baht annually for lottery prizes. The scheme is expected to generate 13 billion baht in participant savings annually over the next 10 years.

During discussions, there were suggestions to enhance the scheme’s flexibility, such as allowing participants early access to savings for necessary expenses like medical bills.

Some MPs also proposed increasing prize amounts or the number of winners to enhance the lottery’s appeal. Concerns were also expressed about ensuring a guaranteed minimum return on investments, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Grave mistake: 2 million meth pills found buried in cemetery bust Crime News

Grave mistake: 2 million meth pills found buried in cemetery bust

4 seconds ago
Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings Thailand News

Thailand introduces retirement lottery to boost elderly savings

7 minutes ago
Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown Crime News

Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown

16 minutes ago
Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom Crime News

Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom

27 minutes ago
Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

41 minutes ago
Phuket parents face charges for children&#8217;s illegal street racing Phuket News

Phuket parents face charges for children’s illegal street racing

51 minutes ago
9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road Thailand News

9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road

1 hour ago
Young woman dies in Chon Buri motorcycle accident after night out Road deaths

Young woman dies in Chon Buri motorcycle accident after night out

1 hour ago
American nurse&#8217;s face shattered in moped crash in Krabi, Thailand Thailand News

American nurse’s face shattered in moped crash in Krabi, Thailand

2 hours ago
Two killed in Phuket motorbike and van collision near airport Phuket News

Two killed in Phuket motorbike and van collision near airport

2 hours ago
Wet and wild: Heavy rain set to drench Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Wet and wild: Heavy rain set to drench Thailand

2 hours ago
Holiday horror: Australian teen killed in Thai motorbike crash Koh Samui News

Holiday horror: Australian teen killed in Thai motorbike crash

2 hours ago
Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations Thailand News

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

17 hours ago
Shaky ground: Thailand in world&#8217;s top 60 earthquake-hit countries Thailand News

Shaky ground: Thailand in world’s top 60 earthquake-hit countries

17 hours ago
Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing Pattaya News

Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

17 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

17 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

18 hours ago
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video) Thailand News

Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

18 hours ago
Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown Tourism News

Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown

18 hours ago
Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel Thailand News

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

18 hours ago
Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival Things To Do

Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

18 hours ago
Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover Bangkok News

Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover

18 hours ago
More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake Bangkok News

More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake

18 hours ago
Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills Bangkok News

Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills

18 hours ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box Pattaya News

Crime doesn’t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box

19 hours ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025
64 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom

Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom

27 minutes ago
Thailand to train 20,000 masseurs as medicine assistants

Thailand to train 20,000 masseurs as medicine assistants

33 minutes ago
Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

41 minutes ago
Phuket parents face charges for children&#8217;s illegal street racing

Phuket parents face charges for children’s illegal street racing

51 minutes ago