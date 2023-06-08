Woman unknowingly dates nephew, learns truth after 7-month pregnancy

Image courtesy of Kaspars Grinvalds

A startling revelation has left a 32 year old woman and her 23 year old boyfriend in shock, as a DNA test has discovered that they are actually aunt and nephew. The couple is grappling with the consequences of the news, especially since the woman is seven months pregnant with their child.

According to a report by Mirror, the woman shared her story on Reddit, revealing that she had been dating the man, who is nine years younger, without any inkling of their familial connection. However, recent DNA tests conducted to aid the young man’s search for his biological parents uncovered the shocking truth. Despite repeated tests, the results remained consistent.

The woman found out that her younger boyfriend is indeed the son of her half-sister, who had run away from home as a teenager. The woman’s half-sister, “Vanessa,” had reportedly been a troublemaker and left their family home at the age of 15, losing contact with her family since then.

The couple met when the young man was 20 years old and interning at the woman’s workplace. Their relationship began as a casual encounter and turned serious over time. The woman acknowledged a strong sense of connection and familiarity with her boyfriend, which she now believes to be due to their blood relationship.

The shocking news has put their relationship in a precarious state as they struggle to come to terms with the truth. The woman confessed her conflicting emotions about their situation, particularly because they already have a young son together, and she is seven months pregnant with their daughter.

At present, her boyfriend is staying at a hotel, but the woman expressed her desire for him to return home. She shared, “After we talked, we both felt the same way. I don’t know what to do. I am just so confused, but we still love each other.”

Their story attracted considerable attention online, with many users offering varying advice on how to handle the situation, ranging from giving up the children to keeping the relationship a secret from others. Some criticised the couple, pointing out the moral dilemma of not only their relationship but also their decision to bring children into their complicated situation, reports Sanook.