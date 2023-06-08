Viral video: Dog disappears in car for an hour, found hiding under seat Viral video of dog disappearing in the car causes laughter after being found hiding expertly

Image courtesy of Sanook

Owners of the TikTok account @themayesway decided to adopt a small black dog during their journey. However, they were shocked when the dog mysteriously disappeared while they were driving. After an hour of frantic searching, hilarity ensued when the dog emerged by itself, having been hiding neatly under the backseat. The video quickly gained over 17 million views and 2.4 million likes, with netizens commenting on the dog’s hide-and-seek expertise.

The owners of the TikTok account @themayesway were on their way home with a small black dog they had recently adopted when they were alarmed to discover that it had seemed to vanish into thin air. They pulled over the car and spent an hour checking inside the vehicle, even opening all four doors before they finally spotted the dog. To their amusement, it had been hiding in a small space beneath the backseat all along, reports Sanook.

Follow us on :













Upon sharing the video on TikTok, it immediately gained popularity, garnering more than 17 million views and 2.4 million likes. Many amused netizens left comments such as, “The dog seems to come out to ask, ‘Are you looking for me?’,” “The dog must have felt like it was playing hide-and-seek with its owners,” and “I want to know how it hid so well (laughs).”

In a recent story in Thailand’s northeast Udon Thani, a group of four dogs tried to surround a large snake, stopping it from entering their owner’s house. This incident led to the house number becoming a favourite choice for lottery numbers. The snake was about 2 meters long and it was attempting to enter a house at 136/19. The four Thai dogs named Ai Chi, Ai Ju, Ai Kam Khoon, and Ai Long blocked the snake by barking and encircling it aggressively. For more information, click the LINK to read more.