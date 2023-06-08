Scooter rider collide with car and plunge into canal

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

An accident involving a motorbike and a car left both vehicles damaged and plunged into a canal in the Hua Samrong area. Locals and rescue volunteers rushed to help the injured motorcyclist, while the female car driver sought medical attention for chest pains. Both vehicles were retrieved to the police station for further legal procedures.

At around 11am on 8th June 2023, local police and traffic inspectors were alerted to an incident near the Canal Chonlatarn Hua Samrong. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a damaged black Ford parked 20 metres away from a motorbike submerged in the canal. According to witnesses, the car, driven by a woman, collided with a male motorcyclist who had been coming from the Hua Samrong market. As a result of the impact, both motorcyclist and the motorcycle were thrown into the canal.

Following the incident, local residents and good Samaritans contacted the Hua Samrong rescue service to help the victims. The woman driving the car also attempted to assist the injured motorcyclist who was suffering from chest pains, before escorting him to the hospital. She informed locals that she would contact her insurance company and take responsibility for the incident.

The local police recorded statements from witnesses at the scene and captured photographic evidence. With the assistance of Hua Samrong rescue volunteers and residents, the motorbike was pulled out of the canal. The young motorcyclist’s friend came forward to help and provided information about the injured individual. Both the car and the motorbike were taken to the local police station in Plaeng Yao for further legal proceedings, reports Khaosod Online.

