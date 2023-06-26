Woman squandered 12 million baht lottery fortune in online gambling

Picture courtesy of MGR ONLINE

A woman recently poured out her heart in a rather daunting video on TikTok. Once the lucky recipient of a colossal 12 million baht lottery windfall, she had since found herself in the ruinous cyclone of online gambling. She consequently lost everything, her possessions stripped down to her abode’s bare floorboards.

She pleaded with her audience via the video, “Anyone considering gambling or seeking a quick route to riches, don’t even think of starting. Gambling will not make you wealthy but will leave your life in ruins. I can speak from personal experience as a first-prize lottery winner. I did not plan how to spend the money. I squandered what I earned and started gambling online. Initially, I won almost 20 million baht, but I couldn’t stop playing. My greed eventually brought me to my knees. I started selling my gold, house, car… everything, including my own home. I don’t have a single asset left. If you are thinking of gambling, quit if you can. You don’t want a miserable life like this. Nowadays, I don’t even enjoy living.”

Her story was not merely made for content; she shared her actual experiences, hoping tenfold would heed her unfortunate fortune as a cautionary tale. The once fortunate woman saw her riches wiped out at the hands of a reckless gamble. Her victory was claimed on October 1, 2020, and she had cached her winnings at the Government Lottery Office. The destructive impact of gambling eventually left her life in disarray, to the point where warnings were ignored, reported KhaoSod.

Furthermore, it was noted that in December 2022, she had advertised the sale of her house in a group titled “ซื้อขายที่ดินจังหวัดกาญจนบุรี”. By March 2023, she repeated the disturbing pattern, announcing the sale of another house. Following the dissemination of her heart-tugging video, a huge number of people contributed to the comments section, sharing their experiences while offering her a much-needed virtual hug of support.