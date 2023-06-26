Severe weather alert: heavy rainfall predicted across Thailand due to monsoon impact

Picture courtesy of Eutah Mizushima, Unsplash

In the forecast for the next 24 hours, as of today, weather conditions across Thailand are expected to turn severe with heavy rains predicted in the northern, and northeastern regions, and a significant 60% of Bangkok areas facing heavy downpours. These conditions are following the impact of a monsoon trough passing over the northern region and upper Laos, which is leading into a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam, and the monsoon tides sweeping over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Thai Bay.

This situation is causing increasing rainfall across Thailand with intense rains in parts of northern and eastern regions, particularly in the northeastern areas. For the Andaman Sea region, waves are predicted to reach heights of approximately one metre, with 1-2 metre high waves in areas with thundershowers, warranting caution for seafarers within these areas to avoid navigation during thunderstorms, reported Sanook.

In the weather forecast for Thailand from this midnight until tomorrow, up to 60% of the northern region will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rains in some areas in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan and Uttaradit. The temperatures will likely range between 23-27°C at the lowest and 32-36°C at the highest, with southwest winds at speeds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will also experience thunderstorms in 60% of its areas, along with intense to very intense rainfalls in some areas specifically in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The temperatures here will range between 24-26°C at the lowest point and 32-36°C the highest, with southwest winds at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

As for the central region, 40% of its areas may experience thunderstorms, mostly in the province of Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperatures in this region will hover between 25-27°C, and maximum temperatures will range between 34-35°C, with southwest winds moving at speeds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will also see thunderstorms in 60% of its areas, along with intense rainfalls in some areas, specifically in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum and maximum temperatures will range between 24-26°C and 32-35°C, respectively, with southwest winds moving at speeds of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will experience waves of about one metre in height, with storms associated with 1-2 metre high waves.

In the southern region (on the east coast), the provinces of Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are predicted to have thunderstorms covering 40% of their areas, with minimum temperatures between 24-26°C, and maximum temperatures ranging between 33-36°C. The southwest winds will blow at a speed of 10-30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves that are less than one metre high, but in the presence of storms, they may rise to 1-2 metres.

The southern region (on the west coast) primarily in the provinces of Ranong, Krabi, Trang, and Satun will see thunderstorms cover about 40% of the area. The temperatures will range between 24-27°C at their lowest and 32-34°C at their highest. Sea waves are forecasted to be about one metre high, though, in storm conditions, they can reach 1-2 metres.

As for Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms in about 60% of the area, with temperatures predicted to range between 27-34°C. The wind blow will be from the southwest at the speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.