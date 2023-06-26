Monk-inspired amulets fly off the shelves as locals hope for lottery success

Yesterday, over 2,500 followers and fortune-seekers thronged Phatthanathammaram temple, also known as Ban Dan Chong Jom temple, in Gab Cheing district, Surin, to get their hands on commemorative amulets. These amulets were being distributed to raise funds for the construction of the largest statue ever made in the likeness of Luang Poo Heng, a famous monk who is deeply revered in southern Isan.

These sacred tokens bore the numbers ‘541’, a sequence believed to be a ‘lucky number’, which many hope to use in the upcoming lottery draw. Believed to be a winner according to a Chinese vlog that speculates on ‘lucky numbers’, the sequence has stirred interest, triggering an influx of locals and monk-devotees, eager to try their fortunes.

The consecration ceremony for these amulets took place that day, led by Luang Poo Heng, a venerable 96 year old monk and abbot of Phatthanathammaram temple, alongside other senior monks. A visiting crowd of 2,500 received these amulets free of charge and those who couldn’t make the ceremony have been buying or renting them from others at a price of 200-300 baht each. Those with the numbers 8 and 9 fetches a higher price of five thousand baht, and those with 168 on them are selling for an impressive ten thousand baht apiece, reported Sanook.

Another striking feature of these amulets is the variety, with many made from different materials and colours available for the devotees. There’s a wide assortment to choose from, including amulets made of silver with a gold-plated face that is painted red, simple silver amulets with red and mountain herb paint, those made with bone with red and mountain herb paint, surprise pieces with 96 diamonds and many more.

This initiative will contribute to the expenses for the erection of the largest sculpture in the world in Luang Poo Heng’s likeness. This exceptional sculpture will be inaugurated today. It will further be adorned and embellished before a grand consecration ceremony on August 11, which also happens to be Luang Poo Heng’s birthday.

Luang Poo Heng, age 96, is a revered figure, considered the ‘god of luck’ in the southern Isan region. Born in August 1927, he is of Cambodian descent but migrated to Thailand during or after the French colonial period. Despite growing health issues due to his age, Luang Poo Heng stays committed to his religious duties, generously partaking in all religious ceremonies and sacraments, irrespective of how far he needs to travel. His sacred amulets are deeply respected and sought-after pieces, treasured by collectors, further enhancing his reputation as a renowned monk of Surin province.