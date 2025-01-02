Woman searches for Cambodian worker’s daughter in Rayong

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:18, 02 January 2025| Updated: 16:18, 02 January 2025
Photo courtesy of Sanook

A 51 year old woman from the Nongtapang community in Ban Khai district, Rayong, expressed deep concern after discovering that a Cambodian worker, whom she had employed for two years, had taken her (the worker’s) four and a half year old daughter and disappeared.

The Cambodian worker, who lived with her husband and young daughter in a rented room 600 metres from the woman’s home, frequently brought the child to work. The Cambodian worker’s employer had grown fond of the child, who initially could not speak Thai, but under her care, the girl became fluent. The employer had provided for the child’s education at a prestigious private school in Rayong.

In October 2023, the child’s biological mother took her to Cambodia, stealing a motorcycle from the employer in the process. Despite efforts to locate them, the employer and her sister were unsuccessful until contacted by a buyer who had unknowingly purchased the stolen motorcycle.

The situation escalated when the mother, after a domestic dispute in Cambodia, returned to Thailand with the child. The employer’s sister eventually found them living in poor conditions in a longan orchard, prompting the child to plead to return with her. The employer forgave the worker for the theft and rehired her, prioritising the child’s wellbeing. The child, upon returning, was in poor health, which was distressing for the employer, who had always ensured proper care.

Recently, on December 30, the employer allowed the child’s mother to leave work early to spend time with her daughter. However, when the employer went to the rented room later, she found it closed and her calls unanswered. The child’s earlier complaint about being hit by her stepfather heightened her concern. Discovering the room empty the next morning, the employer checked security footage, which revealed a black Toyota, belonging to the mother’s new Thai husband, taking them away at 10.20am. Witnesses recalled the child crying for the employer during the initial departure, adding to the employer’s distress over the mother and stepfather’s abusive behaviour.

The employer earnestly pleaded for the mother to return and discuss the situation, offering financial help to establish themselves legally. She acknowledged her lack of legal rights but emphasised her love for the child, who had expressed a desire to avoid returning to Cambodia or staying with the mother.

The employer assured her that while she would continue supporting the child’s education, the mother was no longer welcome to work for her. She implored the child, if aware of the news, to contact her aunt and herself, as they had taught her their phone numbers for such emergencies, reported Sanook.

In a heartfelt appeal, the employer expressed her worry for the child’s future and urged the biological mother to reach out to resolve the matter amicably, prioritising the child’s best interests.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

