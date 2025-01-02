Tour bus rage: Driver slams into SUV over parking row in Pattaya

Published: 15:40, 02 January 2025
A jaw-dropping video from Pattaya has gone viral, showing a tour bus intentionally smashing into an orange SUV during a heated parking dispute. The dramatic incident unfolded on Monday, December 30 near a hotel on North Pattaya Road, Naklua, leaving onlookers stunned.

The chaos began when 35 year old O, a ride-hailing driver for Bolt and Grab, briefly parked his Mitsubishi Xpander SUV near the hotel lobby to drop off a passenger. His vehicle inadvertently blocked a white Sunlong tour bus attempting to reverse into the lot. Although O quickly moved his car, the bus driver erupted in anger, shouting profanities and attempting to physically confront him before being restrained.

Seconds later, the situation spiralled further. The enraged bus driver climbed back into his vehicle and rammed the SUV multiple times, leaving it severely damaged. The shocking act, captured on a hotel employee’s phone, shows the six-wheel bus with orange-pink accents deliberately smashing into the smaller car.

O immediately reported the incident to the police, expressing his outrage at the brazen act.

“Hot-headedness like this has no place on the roads.”

The bus, owned by a company catering to Chinese tour groups, was at the hotel to pick up passengers.

Hotel staff confirmed that the incident stemmed from a trivial parking spat, with both drivers later taken to Pattaya Police Station for questioning. Officers are now mediating discussions between the parties while pursuing potential legal action.

Social media users slammed the bus driver’s reckless behaviour, with many calling for his licence to be revoked, reported Pattaya Mail.

As one commenter aptly put it, “Violence leads nowhere – except unemployment and maybe prison.”

In related news, a chauffeur for a VIP foreign passenger punched a security guard at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok following an argument over parking at the entrance to the passenger terminal.

