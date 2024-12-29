Police investigate call centre gang at Thai-Cambodian border

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) have conducted a thorough investigation at the Aranyaprathet border, focusing on a 25-storey building suspected to be the base of a call centre gang, following information provided by Thaksin Shinawatra, a former Prime Minister.

At noon yesterday, December 28, Thachchai Pitaneelabutr, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, along with Natthathorn Prohsunthorn, a legal expert from the NBTC and Chair of the Subcommittee on Law Enforcement Integration for Technology Crimes, and Trirong Phiwphan, the Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, instructed Suthira Pungtham, Director of the Telecommunications Regulatory Office, to survey the Aranyaprathet border area in Sa Kaeo province.

The investigation aimed to check telecommunications signals around the border and an area near the 25-storey building and a large casino across the border in Cambodia believed to be the gang’s major operational base.

Utilising special equipment from the NBTC, the team analysed data and convened a meeting with military, police, and border security agencies. They reinforced various measures from the police and NBTC, including tightening cross-border travel restrictions to prevent call centre gangs from exploiting the new year festive period to smuggle people for illegal work, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, a helicopter was deployed to survey natural border passages to deter illegal crossings. Reporters noted that previously, Thaksin Shinawatra had pinpointed the call centre gang’s location during an election campaign rally in support of a candidate from the Pheu Thai Party in Chiang Mai. He identified the 25-storey building in Poipet, Cambodia, as the gang’s base of operations.

In related news, a coordinated crackdown on a suspected call centre scam network culminated in the arrest of four Chinese men in Bangkok. Police carried out raids across eight locations in the city on December 27, targeting areas in Bang Na, Makkasan, Lumpini, Huai Khwang, Hua Mak, and Din Daeng.

