High stakes at work: Thai man’s meth ‘ods for productivity boost

A Thai man found with methamphetamine (meth) in his possession claimed he bought the drug for personal use to increase his work productivity. He expressed that his sole intention was to support his family and 74 year old mother, not to sell the substance.

Police Colonel Phetkla Thaweekarn from the Amphawa Police Station in Samut Songkhram received complaints about meth being sold within Tha Kha subdistrict. The colonel instructed Deputy Police Lieutenant Somchai Kongkanon and other relevant officers to investigate the area. As a result, they apprehended 43 year old Anek with meth found on his person after conducting a sting operation.

The drugs, totalling 48 pills, were concealed in a ziplock bag inside a backpack hanging on an unregistered motorcycle. Subsequent searches at his residence uncovered only drug paraphernalia, leading to further interrogation at Amphawa Police Station.

Anek confessed to working as a coconut picker, emphasising his need for a substantial income to provide for his family and elderly mother. He admitted to purchasing meth at 20 baht per pill, with a discount price of 900 baht for 50 pills. He insisted the drugs were solely for personal consumption to boost his energy and work capacity, denying any involvement in drug distribution.

“I never sold drugs. I only bought them for my personal use to work harder.”

Despite his claims, the police remained sceptical due to the evidence obtained during the sting operation. They charged him with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to distribute and proceeded with legal action.

Police continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activities, aiming for collaboration between the community and law enforcement to address the drug problem effectively, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a significant drug bust occurred in Chon Buri when law enforcement swooped to apprehend a Thai man in possession of a large stash of meth pills.

