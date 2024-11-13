Fishing for heroes: Trang fisherman saves boys from drowning

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A heroic act unfolded recently when Witit Yanglang, a 26 year old fisherman from Trang province, courageously leapt into the sea to save two 11 year old boys from drowning. The boys, who had been playing near a pier, were rescued just in time, earning Witit widespread admiration as a hero.

On the day following the incident, officials, including the district chief of Hat Samran, Aram Yanakaw, and local police officers, visited Witit to express their gratitude for his brave actions. The boys, who were in Year 5 at school, were absent the day after the incident due to illness from ingesting seawater but are showing signs of recovery.

The boys had been fishing near the Tase Pier with two other friends when their lack of swimming skills led to a near-tragic event. As they struggled in the water, fear prevented them from calling for help. Fortunately, Witit was working on his boat approximately 40 to 50 metres away and was alerted by his partner, who noticed the boys struggling.

Witit recounted, “Yesterday, around 5.30pm, while fixing my boat’s engine, my partner saw one boy drowning, prompting another to jump in to help. However, panic set in, causing both to struggle. My partner called me to act quickly, and I didn’t hesitate.”

Witit described the critical moment: “The boys were exhausted and on the verge of drowning. As I reached them, they went under, but I managed to embrace both and bring them to safety. Although they were scared, they recovered once ashore.”

Drowning rescue

He added that the rescue took roughly two minutes in water depths of 8 to 9 metres. Witit advised against playing in such perilous waters, citing underwater hazards and urging parents to supervise their children closely if they visit the area. He suggested safer alternatives, like playing in shallow waters along the beach, reported Khaosod.

Witit reflected on his actions, saying, “When I jumped in, my only thought was to save them quickly. The recognition is nice, but knowing I helped is enough for me.”

Aram, the district chief, expressed profound admiration for Witit’s bravery. He remarked, “I greatly admire the courage shown in saving the boys. I had just left the pier when I learnt about the rescue from the village head. Checking the CCTV footage, I saw the heroic act in a potentially dangerous situation.”

Aram continued, “I’ve reported this valiant deed to the Trang governor, who has commended Witit. Plans are in place to honour him at the monthly provincial government meeting for his courageous act in safeguarding the lives of the two boys.”